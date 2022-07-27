College GameDay

College GameDay will be live from inside Acrisure Stadium.

BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college football season with a special stop in Pittsburgh ahead of the week one Saturday opener in Columbus, Ohio.

Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the premier pregame show will present an exclusive one-hour edition at 6 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Sept. 1, ahead of the Pitt and West Virginia matchup.

