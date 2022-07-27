BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot returns for the 2022 college football season with a special stop in Pittsburgh ahead of the week one Saturday opener in Columbus, Ohio.
Hosted by Rece Davis and joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, the premier pregame show will present an exclusive one-hour edition at 6 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Sept. 1, ahead of the Pitt and West Virginia matchup.
The show will be making its 422nd road broadcast, including the fifth that will include West Virginia. The Mountaineers hosted the show in 2011 (LSU) and 2014 (TCU) and have been the road opponent at the 2012 Orange Bowl and in 2017 at TCU.
The College GameDay crew will be live from inside Acrisure Stadium ahead of the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry game (7 p.m. ET on ESPN) and will rejoin the telecast during halftime of the game.
Following Thursday’s game, College GameDay will hit the road for week one in Columbus, ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 3. The three-hour pregame show will be making its 21st appearance at Ohio State and will air from 9 a.m. – noon on ESPN and simulcast on ESPNU. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.