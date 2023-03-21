SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire baseball team opened its season with an exciting 9-7 win against Berkeley Springs last week, then dropped a lopsided loss against Washington 22-3.
HHS 9 BSHS 7
After a scoreless first inning, the Trojans allowed Berkeley Springs to score 4 runs in the bottom of the second inning due to a multitude of errors in the field.
Trailing 4-0, coach Chad VanMeter addressed his team.
“I told our guys to just chip away, let’s get a couple runs here, and every inning, just keep chipping away and try to score and see what happens.”
In the top of the third inning, the Trojans made Berkeley Springs pay after walking a pair of batters. Thanks to a wild pitch and an error by the Indian backstop, Hampshire scored 2 runs to trim the lead in half.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Trojans had bases loaded, and Cam Duncan scored when Alex Orndorff was hit by a pitch.
The bases were still juiced when Kendall Sulser singled on a ground ball to third base, scoring Cannon Mowery and Case Parsons to give HHS a 5-4 lead.
Berkeley responded in the bottom of the sixth inning with 1 run to tie the game 5-5.
Neither team was able to etch out a run in the seventh inning, sending this game to extras.
In the top of the eighth, J.J. Charlton led off with a double to center field.
Conner Wolford stepped to the plate and singled on a line drive to center field, scoring Charlton to make it 6-5 HHS.
With Cannon Mowery at the plate, HHS had two guys on base. A balk by the Indian pitcher allowed Wolford to score to make it 7-5 HHS. Mowery picked up an RBI with a bunt single to third base, scoring Aiden Loy.
“Cannon didn’t start the game, but he was ready to go when his name was called,” said VanMeter.
“He comes in, throws a guy out at 2nd catching, then had 2 hits.”
HHS added another run when Caleb Whitacre scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-5 HHS.
Berkeley Springs attempted to rally in the bottom of the eighth inning but came up short as they only managed 2 runs giving Hampshire the win.
“I think it’s always positive to get started on a good note. Gives us some confidence,” said VanMeter.
Conner Wolford pitched 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and 0 earned runs with 3 strikeouts.
“He did his job,” said VanMeter.
“He was pounding the zone. We just had a couple of blunders. It’s early in the year, so you are going to have some errors, but we pulled through.”
Caleb Whitacre threw 3 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 earned run with 3 strikeouts.
Cannon Mowery 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run
Conner Wolford 2 hits, 1 RBI, 1 run
Kendell Sulser 2 hits, 2 RBI
J.J. Charlton 1 hit, 2 runs
Brady Stump 1 hit
Washington 22 Hampshire 3
It was bitter cold on Sunrise Summit last Saturday as the Patriots came in and dominated from start to finish. The Patriot offense was fueled by 21 hits.
“I think Washington has a good team,” said VanMeter.
“They came out and hit the baseball. A team like that, you got to try and hit with them, and we didn’t.”
Hampshire finished the game with 5 hits, as J.J. Charlton, Brady Stump, Cannon Mowery, Aiden Loy and Alex Orndorff had 1 hit each. o
