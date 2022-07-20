Amanda’s gold medal effort shines through the years
ROMNEY — A decade later, attorney Amanda Greene still revels in what might be the crowning achievement of the career she loves even more than the law — bowling.
“It doesn’t seem real at this point,” she recalled last week. “It doesn’t feel like it’s 10 years ago.”
“It” was Team USA’s back-to-back upset victories in July 2012 that gave Greene and her 4 young teammates gold medals at the 12th World Youth Bowling Championships.
From her selection to the team to the journey halfway around the world to those heart-stopping moments on the lanes, the Romney native still shakes her head at the improbability of it all.
“It was crazy,” she says now. “We were a random 4 girls that they put a team together.”
That’s in contrast to most of the other countries there, which have extensive national programs whose teams train together year-round.
Instead, the U.S. national 4-person teams, boys and girls, were picked from the top 10 finishers in 2011’s Junior Gold Championships, where Amanda finished 3rd.
Flash forward to May 2012 and she’s packing to come home from Lindenwood University for the summer when she joins a conference call and the names of the 4 men and 4 women under 21 are being announced to represent the U.S. in the junior championships.
In Bangkok, Thailand.
“I wasn’t sure they said my name,” she admits now.
But they did and 6 weeks later, Team USA arrived for the tournament of a lifetime, 14,112 miles away from Romney, W.Va.
Bangkok packs 9 million people — about 5 times the population of the entire state of West Virginia — into an area smaller than Hampshire County.
There might be as many dogs, Green noted wryly.
“Stray dogs were just everywhere,” she said. “They walk the streets with the people and they don’t pay attention to you. I’d try to reach down and pet them, but they wouldn’t stop.”
Team members were urged not to leave their hotel without their coaches, but let’s just say college kids don’t always listen to adult advice.
“We stayed in this 5-star hotel, but there wasn’t any potable water anywhere in the city,” she recalled, “not even the ice cubes.”
There was Thai cuisine and they learned a few key phrases in the language — “I don’t remember it now” — and saw the sights.
But mostly the 2-and-a-half weeks were about bowling.
Midway through qualifying, the American women stood 6th of 24 teams with only the top 4 teams advancing to the semifinals.
The pins fell spectacularly in the final qualifying game for Team USA. The American girls threw a combined 848, 91 better than the Malaysian squad to snatch the final semifinal slot.
That big finish landed them a match against the top-ranked Koreans, who were allowed to choose the oil pattern for the contest. That was Team USA’s 1st break; the long oil pattern matched their strengths.
Their 2nd break came in the 10th frame of the tight match. Amanda, bowling 3rd, and Danielle McEwan, bowling 4th, threw 5 strikes in their 6 attempts to put the Koreans away.
Their 924 was one of the high scores on record for a girls’ team. Greene’s 231 and McEwan’s 238 added to a 256 for Jessica Earnest and a 199 for Kelsey Muther.
Korea’s 846 “would have won any other match,” Amanda’s dad, Bobby Greene, noted.
After that big upset, an 850-799 victory over Singapore in the finals seemed almost anticlimactic. Amanda rolled a 215.
“To win team at Worlds is by far the hardest thing to do,” she said. “You have to have all 4 teammates bowling extremely well and that rarely happens.”
It happened in the finale. In addition to Greene’s 215, Earnest threw a 217, Muther a 206 and McEwan a 212.
“We all came together when we needed to,” Greene said at the time. “I am so thankful I was given the opportunity to experience this.”
After she finished at Lindenwood, where she was a multi-year All-American in bowling, the 2009 Hampshire High grad went on to bowl professional for a couple of years.
The local attorney Jonathan Brill persuaded her to take the LSAT and pursue a law degree. She now works for his firm.
“I could get back to it if I quit my job and just bowled,” she says. “I can’t financially right now.”
Then she sighs.
“My heart misses it.”
But she’ll always have Bangkok to look back on.
