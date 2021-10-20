SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire Trojans lost a tough game to sectional rival Washington 1-0 last week, but coach Troy Crane likes what he saw from his team on the pitch.
“We played with such character and relentless passion,” said Crane.
“It was very inspirational. Just an unbelievable soul searching battle.”
Unfortunately for the Trojans, the loss against Washington slotted them into the 3rd seed in the sectional playoffs, which had them facing the Patriots in a rematch yesterday night.
Hampshire wrapped up the regular season with a game on Saturday against Bishop Walsh. The Spartans came away with victory 4-2.
“We came out hot and played well in the beginning,” said Crane.
The Spartans beat Hampshire earlier this season 2-0, to sweep the season series.
“They just have our number this year,” said Crane.
Cam Downs scored an unassisted goal for Hampshire while Izzy Blomquist assisted on Hannah Ault’s goal.
“Cam always finds a way to play great against really good teams,” said Crane.
Hampshire finishes the year with a 9-7-3 overall record.
Freshman Nevaeh Church led the team with 13 total goals, Kaelyn Knight scored 12 and Hannah Ault finished with 8.
“The Chef” Izzy Blomquist dished out 20 assists on the season to lead the squad. Kaelyn Knight had 8 total assists and Cam Downs finished with 7.
Check the Hampshire Review Facebook page for postseason updates. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.