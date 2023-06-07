RHS Museum boasts rich collection of Pioneer artifacts and knowledge

ROMNEY – The first meeting of the Alumni Association of Romney High School took place in the school auditorium on May 29, 1918. 

First Romney School

The first Romney High School was raised in 1903 and remained in use until the new Romney Elementary School was built in 1952. The old Romney Elementary School was demolished in the early 1960s. This early photo shows students on a staircase stile crossing the schoolyard fence. The site is now the parking lot of the present Romney Elementary School.
Romney First Graduating class

The first graduating class of Romney High School was the class of 1918. Pictured (left to right) Katherine Stump, Brady Moreland Stone, Arthur Peterson, Lucille Ordnorff Perkins, Daisy Goldsborough Houser. Four out of the five graduates were nominated and elected officers of the first Alumni Association of Romney High School.
Romney High School Painting

A canvas painting by Linda S. Landis depicts the second Romney High School on a pleasant day.
The RHS museum wall

The RHS museum wall is plastered with Pioneer athletic teams, including football, basketball and baseball for the boys. Pioneer girls are represented with pictures of cheerleading squads and basketball teams.
PVAC Football champions RHS 1941

PVAC Football champions RHS 1940

RHS Champions 1931
Romney High School Museum

1940 RHS Football

The Romney football team won the 1940 Potomac Valley Championship. 

