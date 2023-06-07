RHS Museum boasts rich collection of Pioneer artifacts and knowledge
ROMNEY – The first meeting of the Alumni Association of Romney High School took place in the school auditorium on May 29, 1918.
The Romney Alumni Association nominated and elected officers, including the first president Arthur Peterson, vice president Lucille Orndorff, secretary Brady Moreland and treasurer Daisy Goldsborough.
With the assistance of Professor Gain, the committee formed a constitution and over 105 years later, this same association is responsible for the preservation and presentation of Romney High School’s extensive history.
Background of Romney High
The first high school established in Hampshire County was not Romney High, but rather Romney Academy in 1820. Later the school became known as Potomac Academy and remained open until 1916. The original structure was remodeled and served as a cafeteria for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind.
In 1905 the first of two high schools to be named Romney High School was built. The first Romney High School, located at the corner of present day School Street and Route 50, originally served as an elementary school until 1914. It then became a four-year high school and remained open as a high school until the end of the 1920s.
The first Romney High School holds a special place in the hearts of many; however, students in the late 1920s were disgusted with the plethora of inadequacies.
An editorial titled “Need of a New High School” published in the Wappocomo in November 1929 stated, “The environment of most boys and girls from the age of six to eighteen years is the school. It is here that habits are formed, opinions and outlooks on life are made. Then, no one will deny that the school is an important part of the life of one’s children. Don’t you want YOUR children to have the best? You, people of Romney, listen, your children are NOT getting the best, Oh! No! They are not, you may delude yourself and THINK they are but they are not.”
The list of complaints included
• Crowded conditions from the one hundred seventy-five pupils that no one can get the proper training needed
• The minuscule auditorium that had a capacity of 42 – not enough to hold the freshman class
• The heating system was inadequate and not uniform in all rooms
• A lack of sufficient and correct lighting, that casts a strain upon the eyes of the pupil and in some cases causes permanent injury.
• Romney High School has but few athletics, “thus your boy or girl is not given the sturdy glowing overflowing spirits derived from athletics…This is due to the fact that Romney has very, very little ‘gym’ equipment and we dare not call our gymnasium such except in parenthesis,” read the blurb in the Wappocomo.
When facing rival Capon Bridge in basketball, the Pioneers came up short.
In the first game of a doubleheader, the Bobcat girls pounded the Pioneer girls 30-12. The Romney boys were slightly more successful, but they came up short losing 6-5 to Capon Bridge.
Perhaps the back-to-back losses to rival Capon Bridge helped persuade voters on March 1, 1930 to approve the proposition of a $57,500 bond issue for a new high school building.
The second Romney High School officially opened its doors at the onset of the 1930-31 school year on a five-acre tract also located on School Street.
The school continued to serve as a high school until the end of the 1963-64 school year, when it was converted to Romney Junior High School.
The opening of Hampshire High School in 1964 signaled the end for RHS and CBHS.
Museum Formation
Sometime in the late 1990s, graduates of Romney High began discussing the possibility of collecting Pioneer artifacts and displaying them in a museum-type setting.
The Romney Museum was initially organized by Peggy Jo Saville, Nancy Arnold, Reva Mae Smith, Fred Brinker, Jim Breinig, Lucy Woods, Sally Turner, Cleta Mae Shanholtz, Jenny Kesner and others.
The backbone of the museum relies on the generosity of its donors. Romney High graduates, former staff and family members are responsible for the vast compilation of memorabilia ranging from class pictures, letter sweaters, yearbooks and athletic trophies.
Nancy Arnold, a founder of the museum, mentioned in a Facebook post on the Romney Alumni page that Sally Belle Taylor Turner provided many items from the early Romney High days.
“She was responsible for much of the material at the museum,” wrote Arnold.
Sally Turner, a graduate from RHS in 1935, was fortunate to have a mother that saved everything, including artifacts from her time at RHS and her older sisters.
Before her passing in 2005, Turner was dedicated to the Alumni Association.
According to museum guide and local historian Stephen Davis, the RHS Museum started at the “Loy House,” built by the late Superintendent of Schools A.C. Loy and his wife in the late 1930s, across U.S. Route 50 from WVSDB.
When the “Loy House” was put up for sale in the early 2010s, the Romney Alumni committee approached the Hampshire County school board and agreed to relocate to an outbuilding along School Street.
The museum continues to be operated by the Romney High School Alumni Association led by officers Don Cookman, President; Sid Moore, Vice President; Beverly Keadle, Secretary; and Fred Brinker, Treasurer. Other regular attendees at alumni meetings include Jane Slocum, Janis Mulledy, Ray Haines, Paul Clower and Steve Davis.
Growing with the times
The RHS Museum can be opened upon request with advance notice, however it is not open on a regular basis.
Without standard hours, the museum has relied upon the power of social media to connect with its constituents, most notably through the Hampshire Times Facebook page operated by Davis.
“I got involved with the Romney Museum when Nancy Arnold and Peggy Joe Saville twisted my arm to start attending meetings,” explained Davis. “At the encouragement of Nancy and Peggy Jo, we started integrating RHS Museum information and photos into Hampshire Times with the hope of creating and maintaining interest in the history of RHS.”
So far, that strategy has been paying off as RHS Museum posts garner tons of likes and shares.
“I was a bit popular at the RHS Banquet/Reunion this past weekend when people found out my connection to Hampshire Times,” said Davis. “I have talked with many of them online but had never met them in person.”
The ability for the artifacts to be showcased online has been valuable to people who live outside the area and are unable to visit Romney.
Whether people are experiencing the museum online or in person, Davis said the goal is clear, “We did not want people to forget.”
Foggy future
The future is bleak as to what will happen with the Romney Museum once demolition takes place at Romney Elementary School.
The day South Branch Elementary opens its doors will be the final hours for the Romney Museum in its current location.
“We have been told that all the buildings there will be demolished and there are no funds available for us to find a place to rent,” explained Davis. “We have asked WVSDB and they are not able to give us space. We have also approached Hampshire County Schools and they are unable to give us the space.”
Although a solution for a future location is still in limbo, the Romney Alumni Association will continue to seek a long-lasting permanent home.
“The future is definitely uncertain to say the least and that’s sad,” Davis said.
Ron E. Pyles “A historical review of the Romney High School Football program,” Stephen Davis and Nancy Arnold contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.