Fitness is a touchy subject, but it plays a huge role in being the best hunter a person can possibly be. Sure, in today’s world, a person can roll into a place on a side by side, then climb into a box blind, but for the vast majority of people, doing so is a moot point. Having the ability to walk uphill, and for an extended period of time pays huge dividends regarding success. Having the stamina to continue to wake up day after day after hiking and sitting in the cold will certainly aid in success. Training your body on a consistent basis will enable the ability to hunt harder, and longer, simply because your body will be in better shape, as will your mind. 

The mental side of fitness is just as important as the physical side. Training your mind to wake up, get out of bed and do something that is positive, but not necessarily fun, is one of the best ways to build mental toughness. By building your mind, the struggles of waking up, or sitting in the cold for a long time becomes much easier. Ryan Lampers, a very successful mule deer hunter from Idaho has mentioned many times that the reason he works out every day isn’t because it helps him in the woods physically, but because it enables him to mentally push through the tough scenarios that will inevitably be thrown his way throughout the course of a season.

