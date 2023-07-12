Fitness is a touchy subject, but it plays a huge role in being the best hunter a person can possibly be. Sure, in today’s world, a person can roll into a place on a side by side, then climb into a box blind, but for the vast majority of people, doing so is a moot point. Having the ability to walk uphill, and for an extended period of time pays huge dividends regarding success. Having the stamina to continue to wake up day after day after hiking and sitting in the cold will certainly aid in success. Training your body on a consistent basis will enable the ability to hunt harder, and longer, simply because your body will be in better shape, as will your mind.
The mental side of fitness is just as important as the physical side. Training your mind to wake up, get out of bed and do something that is positive, but not necessarily fun, is one of the best ways to build mental toughness. By building your mind, the struggles of waking up, or sitting in the cold for a long time becomes much easier. Ryan Lampers, a very successful mule deer hunter from Idaho has mentioned many times that the reason he works out every day isn’t because it helps him in the woods physically, but because it enables him to mentally push through the tough scenarios that will inevitably be thrown his way throughout the course of a season.
Even though the mental side of fitness and hunting is exceptionally important, the physical rewards of fitness help in the woods as well. Being able to climb to the top of a mountain in West Virginia is a huge advantage when it comes to chasing mountain bucks, bears or turkeys. The ability to have the confidence to push one’s self through tough terrain enables a person to have a strange sense of confidence in the woods because the fear of tired winded or tired is out of the equation.
When someone talks about working out or being into fitness, it often comes with a negative connotation but in reality, working out for hunting can be as simple, or as difficult as a person wants to make it. The most important thing is to assess where you are currently, then build off of that assessment. If someone hasn’t lifted weights for a long time, it might not be the best idea to start off by spending two hours in the gym, but rather start small by simply walking up a steep hill a few times every day. Once that becomes easy, start building a little running into it, then a little bit more distance. I think one of the biggest reasons people give up on fitness is because they go too hard, too fast. Remember, training for hunting isn’t the same as training for the Olympics; the goal is simply to make hunting easier, not win a gold medal.
A few different exercises that will dramatically improve a person’s mobility through the woods include rucking, running, and interval weight lifting.
Rucking is simply putting on a heavy backpack, then going for a walk. It is low-impact and simulates a hunting scenario exceptionally well. Here in Hampshire County, we have a lot of trails to do this on, but in reality, a person could simply walk down the road next to their house. This exercise builds lungs, and leg muscles that are needed for hunting the mountains. It also strengthens the hips which is a big deal when trying to climb into trees for hanging stands.
Running is another way to strengthen your lungs and legs. With that being said, simply hopping on a treadmill might not be the best option. As mentioned before, we are training for hunting scenarios, not the Olympics. It is important to run up and down hills. This will get your body used to hitting the wall of ascending a ridge but also teach you how to control your legs while descending. Most people hate running, and I can’t blame them. The key is to find a way to do it that is semi-enjoyable, rather than not doing it at all. This might mean running for two minutes, then walking for five, or vice versa. The key is to do something, rather than nothing.
Lastly, interval weight lifting is another great way to get your body in shape for hunting. This means lifting weights with little rest between sets, which can be achieved by “super setting” or completing a movement, such as a bench press, then going directly into another movement, such as pushdowns. The key is to keep the heart rate up while working the muscle. Is this the best way to build a ton of muscle? No, but it does simulate being in the woods.
As mentioned at the beginning, fitness oftentimes has a negative outlook, but it makes the physical part of hunting substantially easier. The key is to pick something that is good for you and stick with it. It’s okay to start small, even if that means just getting out for a ten-minute walk every evening. Doing a little bit of something is much better than doing nothing at all. Your body will thank you come fall. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.