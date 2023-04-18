1970 HHS Football Team

1970 HHS Football Team (front row, left to right) Coach Peters, Steve Corbin, Darrell Herron, Bill Meredith, Terry Brinker, Terry Fuller, John Steward, Larry Fuller, Jack Taylor, Mike Burgess, Coach Clovis; (2nd row) Coach Davis, Ricky Ratliff, Joe Spaid, Bryan Swisher, Tom Stump, Bob Ansel, Allen Hott, Virgil Grapes, Jim Cookman, Bill Carl, Bill Maphis, Ron Hicks; (3rd row) Jimmy Saville, Steve Roby, Chuck Dorsey, Philip Grapes, Craig Jones, David Grapes, Jeff Platt, Bob Ayers, Bob Mayhew, Frankie Eason, Ray Mayhew; (back) Richard Hicks, Russ Thompson, Elfred Hensler, Bob Bricker, Larry See, Jerry Giffin, Glenn Adrian, Richard Monroe, Roy Long, Sam Ratliff, Larry Hicks.

 Stephen Davis Hampshire Times

10 years ago 2013

Right on track, girls second boys seventh at Lewis

