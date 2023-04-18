10 years ago 2013
Right on track, girls second boys seventh at Lewis
There is nothing like a 17-hour day to bring a team together. The trek to Lewis County for the Larry Conoway meet was a marathon, not a sprint for the HHS track teams. When the smoke cleared the girls had captured second place in what coach Luke Samples called “our most solid meet of the year,” and the boys team had seventh, both out of 16 teams. Highlights for the girls included Brianna Catlett setting a personal record and taking fifth place in the 200. Taylor Harwood won the 800, took second in the 400, was a member of the winning 4 x 400 team and helped the 4 x 200 team to an impressive second-place finish. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
Sidekick: Lady Pooch
