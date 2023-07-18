New bleachers, new features
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The old bleachers inside the Hampshire High gymnasium have creaked their last croak. Last week construction crews dismantled the 29-year old banks to make way for newer and safer seats.
“The old bleachers were beyond their life expectancy,” explained athletic director Trey Stewart.
“We had several issues with the old ones, they would work sometimes and then not work other times. It took a lot of manual assistance with half of our team pushing them in and pulling them out to get them opened and closed.”
The frustrations with the operational functions were only part of the problem, as the old bleachers did not comply with ADA guidelines.
“There was no ADA compliance and handrails were shot,” explained Stewart.
“We were fortunate to get as much as we did out of the bleachers.”
The biggest box checked with the installation of new bleachers is safety.
“It’s nice to know that the bleachers will open when we need them to open and close when we need them to close,” said Stewart.
“They will have handicap seating and wheelchair accessible on the ground level.”
ADA compliance and the ability to offer flex row seating for those with disabilities is a huge benefit for fans at games and students who attend school functions like pep rallies.
Another benefit regarding the new bleachers is the expansion of seating capacity. The old bleachers had a capacity of 860, 40 shy of the requirement by the WVSSAC to host a regional boys basketball championship.
The new bleachers will have a capacity of 1,031.
“We were able to work with the bleacher company and get the numbers needed for capacity,” said Stewart.
“Hopefully, the boys basketball team can perform during the regular season and we can host a regional championship.
The Hussey telescopic bleachers will feature two banks, with bank A being 76-feet, 6-inches wide and 11 tiers high while across the court bank B is 70-feet, 6-inches wide and 10 tiers high.
It is estimated the new bleachers will be completed the first week in August.
“They are going to give everyone a little bit more luxury as far as spacing,” said Stewart.
“Sometimes those old bleachers are so tight together, if it’s a packed house and it’s near capacity, then people are almost sitting on top of each other. These new ones will be the hard plastic with automatic expanding handrails and it’s going to have a striped look, with green on either end, with black in the middle.”
Perhaps the biggest eye catching piece will be the Trojan head logo featured prominently in the middle sections.
“It will be kind of like a 3-D image with logos on the end of each aisle,” said Stewart.
“It will further promote our Trojan brand. All-around much much needed upgrades to our gymnasium.” o
