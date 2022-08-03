Neal Brown

Coach Neal Brown blows the whistle at practice.

 WVUSports.com

MORGANTOWN – The West Virginia University football team hit the ground running on day one of preseason training camp on the Steve Antoline Family Practice Field Monday morning.

Coach Neal Brown put his team through a workout that lasted approximately an hour and 40 minutes under overcast skies and cooler than normal temperatures for August.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.