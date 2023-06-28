SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire County Parks & Rec has been hosting Summer Sports Clinics this summer and last week current Trojan gridders and spikers helped teach the future Trojans about football and volleyball.
Football
Head coach Aaron Rule was thrilled that his football program had a chance to welcome youngsters to Rannells Field last week.
“This event has been a long time coming and the cards finally fell right for us to host this event,” said Rule.
“Relationships amongst these young boys and girls is what we want to strive to build along with their family members.”
Current players and campers had smiles on their faces at the conclusion of camp, but Rule admitted he enjoyed the experience as much as anybody.
“It’s probably more rewarding for me than the young campers,” said Rule.
“As a head coach I was able to see the smiles on these young kids faces and I could see the energy and enthusiasm our current players put forth during each drill just to make this a great experience.”
Fun filled football drills were the focus of camp with stations sectioned off to work on different skills.
“We created 5 offensive and 5 defensive stations that ran 10 minutes each,” said Rule. “Offensively, the kids ran through a QB, RB, WR, OL, and kicking station. Defensively they ran through a DL, LB, DB, punting, and agility station. During the agility station they ran through ladders, competed in the pro shuttle, then competed in the L Drill.”
The second day of camp featured competitions amongst the athletes.
“Kids competed in a longest pass, longest catch, longest punt, and longest kick competition,” explained Rule.
It wasn’t just Rule and his assistants running drills as current Trojan gridders added their own flavor to camp.
“I was proud of the older kids because they came up with their own obstacle course for the campers to compete in that we had to pry the campers away from. They were having fun and competing and competition breeds success.”
Overall, Rule hopes that numbers will continue to increase as the camp becomes a staple of summertime knowing that those who attended got better.
“Everyone had a great time.”
Volleyball
Just like football, volleyball hosted a kids camp last week and the gym was packed with current and future spikers.
“Kids camp is all about growing the love of volleyball,” said HHS volleyball coach Megan Fuller. “We do this by trying to make our campers feel important through building relationships with their “coaches”.
The “coaches” Fuller is referring to are often current HHS spikers, which helps build a connection for the campers.
“We pair coaches and campers that stay together for the duration of the camp (whether it is summer camp or Sugar & Spikes),” said Fuller.
“Our “coaches” focus on the appropriate level of skills and intensity for their particular camper or groups of campers to make sure we aren’t overwhelming our youngest participants or underwhelming our more experienced participants.”
The summer volleyball camp has other benefits as well, pointed out Fuller.
“For us, it changes up our summer routine, teaches us some communication and problem-solving skills, and allows high school players to showcase some of their knowledge and experience. Many of our current players were summer camp participants at some point along the line, and appreciate having the opportunity to change their role from player to coach.” o
