Turkey

FARMINGTON — According to preliminary data released by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Wednesday, hunters in the Mountain State harvested 12,217 bearded turkeys during the spring gobbler season.The harvest is 30.4 percent above last year’s harvest of 9,366 birds, 12.6 percent above the five-year average of 10,850 birds and 14.6 percent above the ten-year average of 10,661. It is also the largest harvest since 2018, when 12,287 birds were taken.

“The increased harvest is a testament to the dedicated efforts of our hunters and the successful management of our turkey populations and we’re thrilled to see such encouraging harvest numbers for the spring gobbler season in West Virginia,” said WVDNR Director Brett McMillion. “It’s especially exciting to note that this year’s harvest surpasses both the five-year and ten-year averages, indicating a positive trend in the turkey population. The WVDNR remains committed to maintaining sustainable wildlife management practices to ensure the long-term health and abundance of turkeys in our state.”

