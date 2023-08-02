The Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame announced the inductees for 2023 and they include: Kevin Adrian, Football, HHS Class of 1978, Russell “Chuck” Braithwaite, Track and Field, HHS Class of 2001, Brent Emmart, Basketball, HHS Class of 1989, Matt Maiers, Baseball, HHS Class of 2013 and William “Bill” Roomsburg, Contributor.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Weekend is scheduled for September 8 and 9. Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Hampshire vs. Hedgesville football game on Friday, September 8. The 2023 induction banquet is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, at noon in the HHS Cafeteria. The general public is welcome and is cordially invited to attend the HOF banquet. Reservations and payment for the HOF banquet can be mailed to:
