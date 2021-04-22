The Hampshire boys basketball squad will host the sectional championship on Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. HHS will play the winner of Berkeley Springs vs. Trinity.
The championship game was moved from Friday to Saturday due to the postponement and rescheduling of the Trinity vs Berkeley Springs semifinal, which will now take place on Friday, April 23.
