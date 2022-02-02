With Arizona banning trail cameras last winter, another western state has followed suit in 2022, with more to possibly follow.
Although it isn’t a whole-year ban, trail cameras will not be permitted to be used from July 1–Dec. 31 due to the sheer amount of pressure outfitters are putting on elk herds while running massive amounts of cameras.
It is certainly a touchy subject, as there are good arguments on both sides of the issue, but it is always worrisome when hunting liberties get taken away. Although it would be unfathomable to ban trail cameras here in the East, the Utah game commission has a few solid thoughts behind it.
Unlike most whitetail hunters, outfitters in western states run an unbelievable number of cameras. It is nothing for a large outfitter to run upwards of 300 cameras on public/private land throughout the state. If multiple outfitters are doing this, there begins to be a major spike in traffic around late summer/early fall, when everyone is riding 4-wheelers around to check these cameras. In doing so, it pushes the herds of elk around, moving them into unnatural places for certain times of the year.
Biologists have said this could be a reason for increased kill rates amongst herds, because if the elk get pushed out of their summer feeding grounds before they store a proper amount of fat in their reserves, they will not be able to make it through tough winters.
Another reason that the Utah Board of Commissioners voted for the ban was due to the increased harvest rates due to the high use of cameras. Since western game herds are managed much more rigorously than eastern states, harvest numbers need to be relatively static from year to year.
Keeping these numbers similar allows for healthier herds and larger-racked animals, which is what people who are applying limited entry tags are looking for. The increased success rate due to the use of cameras over the past 10 years has resulted in a downward trend of herd size and rack size amongst bulls, simply because fewer of them are living.
Another major reason is the number of people using cameras to shed hunt. People will unload a bunch of cameras into a certain area, then check them regularly to see when the bulls and bucks are shedding their antlers so they can have 1st dibs on picking up their antlers.
The added pressure from the shed hunters has been known to run elk herds out of their wintering areas, resulting in massive die-offs due to malnutrition in the areas they relocate to.
As mentioned before, it would be unfathomable to ban cameras in a whitetail state, but the Utah game and fish department certainly makes some good points backed by sound evidence to support them.
With that being said, anytime a hunting regulation moves in a direction that handcuffs hunters, it doesn’t sit easily, as it can turn into a slippery slope in a hurry.
The hunting community seems to be torn on this verdict, but it is important to look at both sides before making an educated decision on the matter. o
