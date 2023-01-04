Before school, after school and on the weekends, HHS senior Grant Hicks spent an estimated 200 hours pursuing this giant 8-point buck around Hampshire County but unfortunately couldn’t get him within range during archery season.
That changed on Nov. 23.
It was slightly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees, when Grant and his brother positioned themselves in hunting stands about 200 yards apart but in the same general location.
“Going into this hunt that morning, I had no intentions of running into this buck,” said Hicks.
“I had actually thought someone had already killed him since we hadn’t seen him in a couple of days, and the rut can carry bucks a long way from their home ground. So, I just figured someone hunting on a neighboring property had killed him.”
That speculation changed at 7 a.m. when Hicks saw this big buck nearby.
“I was sitting in my tree stand, and I spotted a couple does in front of me just at daybreak, and then about 45 min after daybreak, I spotted a doe off to my right and said a quick prayer, and when I turned back around he was just walking out of the tree line,” explained Hicks.
“I turned around in my stand and got set up on him, he walked right down the fence line, I gave him the grunt, and he stopped about 80 yards and I took the long-awaited shot, he ran about 30 yards, and rolled over.”
Hicks used his Winchester 270 featherweight to bring down the deer. Upon inspection, it was a perfect 8-point with a drop and a kicker.
“This is definitely my first non-typical buck I’ve ever harvested, and definitely one of my biggest to date,” said Hicks.
“This is the first I’ve killed in about 3 years since I killed my typical 10-point, and they are similar in size.”
So what does Hicks plan on doing with his gigantic deer?
“I am definitely going to mount this buck,” confirmed Hicks.
In addition to mounting the buck, Hicks has some tasty plans for the meat.
“My favorite meal with venison is thinly sliced tenderloin on a Blackstone grill, coated in seasoned flour; while that is cooling, we share the hot surface with onions and mushrooms,” said Hicks.
“When the meat is done cooking but still hot, we place (it) on a plate and crumble blue cheese, which melts onto the meat and (followed) with some red-hot sauce.” o
