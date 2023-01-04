Before school, after school and on the weekends, HHS senior Grant Hicks spent an estimated 200 hours pursuing this giant 8-point buck around Hampshire County but unfortunately couldn’t get him within range during archery season.

That changed on Nov. 23.

Grant Hicks

Grant Hicks smiles after shooting this big 8-point buck. 

