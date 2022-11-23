Josh Crawford 2022

Josh Crawford

Josh has had a lot going on over the last week, so here’s a Crawford Classic from Dec. 9, 2020. 

Since I was a young boy, I have spent many hours trekking the hills and hollows of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, as well as the south central part of Pennsylvania, with hopes of pushing deer in the directions of waiting hunters. My dad introduced me to the camaraderie of hunting with a gang and driving deer at an early age. Although it probably is not the best way to kill a big buck, it is still something that I look forward to every season. After 2-and-a-half months of chasing deer by myself with a bow, it is nice to hang out with others and walk through the timber while making noise. It is almost comparable to a vacation from the grind of hunting for months on end by oneself. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.