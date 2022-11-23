Josh has had a lot going on over the last week, so here’s a Crawford Classic from Dec. 9, 2020.
Since I was a young boy, I have spent many hours trekking the hills and hollows of the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, as well as the south central part of Pennsylvania, with hopes of pushing deer in the directions of waiting hunters. My dad introduced me to the camaraderie of hunting with a gang and driving deer at an early age. Although it probably is not the best way to kill a big buck, it is still something that I look forward to every season. After 2-and-a-half months of chasing deer by myself with a bow, it is nice to hang out with others and walk through the timber while making noise. It is almost comparable to a vacation from the grind of hunting for months on end by oneself.
I grew up hunting on a cattle farm in Kirby, and every year a group of guys come in with the purpose of chasing deer during the 1st week of the season. Some are from Virginia, others from Maryland or Pennsylvania. It is a reunion that all of us look forward to every year, as we don’t really get to see each other any other time. Stories are swapped and tales are told from the events that transpired for each of us over the past year, but after that is all done, we get serious with pushing deer.
Over the years we have developed a system in which we complete the drives almost so clearly that each person pretty much knows what they’ll be doing on each drive without communication. This year was no exception, and most of our drives went on without a hitch. We had about the standard level of success, killing a few bucks and does, as well as missing a couple. Like always, at the completion of the day, we would stand around in front of the landowner’s shed and recap the day, talking about things we could have done differently, or should think about doing next year. It is always sad when Friday rolls around and we bid our goodbyes. I’m already looking forward to hunting with the WV gang in 2021.
Pennsylvania’s rifle season always comes in a week after West Virginia’s. With both of my parents being from around the Bedford area (about an hour north of Romney), it is only natural that we spend a lot of time hunting up there as well. Since I was lucky enough to fill my Pa. tag in bow season (you can only kill 1 buck per year in Pa.), I was forced to sit on the sidelines until my family decided to get together and drive for the members who had not yet had luck.
This is a tradition that we started around 7 years ago, while I was a freshman in college. My Pennsylvania family on my father’s side grew up hunting with a gang, but as time went on, people started to lose interest. Eventually, my dad and 2 uncles began making little pushes to each other in order to get deer on their feet. After a few years, more family started to come in to do this, and now we have a decent little group that gets together a day or 2 every year.
We decided that Thursday, Dec. 3, was probably our best day this season, as my cousins would be in from Las Vegas, and a few people still had tags. We all met at my Uncle Grant’s barn (same guy from the Indiana story), and began planning the day. Grant, myself, and my other uncle, Buddy, spent the day burning up our walking sticks and boot leather, as we were all tagged out, and had the duty of pushing deer to the standers. With that being said, we all carried guns because we had bear tags, but as always, we didn’t see any bears.
After pushing out quite a few deer on our regular drives, we were finally able to kill a couple of bucks at the very end of the day. My cousin, Paul, who recently retired as a doctor from the Air Force and is still living in Las Vegas, was able to kill a funky-looking 9-point and my dad was able to kill a pretty 6-point in the last shreds of daylight.
If I had to choose between hunting with a bow and hunting with a gun, I would choose bow hunting every time. With that being said, there is something magical about gun season, and the memories made along with it. If you don’t have a group to get together and hunt with for a few days, I highly suggest finding one. Like mentioned before, it probably is not the best way to consistently kill big bucks, but it is a heck of a lot of fun, and is something that is being lost on the new generation of hunters.
If you still have a tag, dust off the Muzzleloader and get out there next week. There are still plenty of bucks, as the preliminary harvest reports are down all over the state. Do your best to spend as much time afield as possible, and remember to be safe.
