20 years ago - 2003
Bennett named to all-state
ROMNEY — Hampshire forward Stephanie Bennett, capping off a stellar basketball career at Hampshire High, added to her list of accolades last week as she was elected to the Class AAA All-State honorable mention team.
The 5-foot, 6-inch post player led the Lady Trojans in scoring this season with a 13.5 points per game average to go along with her eight rebounds per game and six assists a contest. Even more impressive than Bennett’s stat sheets is the fact that the do-everything athlete was sidelined all of last basketball season with a knee injury.
Trojan basketball coach Troy Crane stated Monday that Bennett’s achievements on the hardwood are merely a testament to the remarkable work ethic endowed within his all-stater. o
