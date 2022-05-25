CHARLESTON – Hampshire sent 13 student-athletes to compete at states, surpassing any reasonable expectations prior to the start of the season.
Unfortunately, the Trojans weren’t able to score any points in Charleston, for both girls and boys.
The lack of scoring at states didn’t diminish coach Duane Colebank’s overview of the 2022 season.
“Overall, I think it was a good year,” said Colebank.
The girls shuttle hurdles team finished 11th (1:13.31) which was the best finish on the rubber track for the Trojans.
Sophomore Milly Wilson landed in 11th place in discus with a throw of 92-00.
The boys 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams took 14th and 15th, respectively. The girls 4x200 team of all freshmen finished 14th and the 4x100 relay placed 15th.
“We had a pretty good showing at the state meet,” said Colebank.
The biggest takeaway from the 2 days in Charleston was the exposure to top competition across the state.
“I think some of our younger kids got to see why you need to spend time in the weight room during the offseason,” explained Colebank.
With only 3 seniors graduating, the young Trojans need to take advantage of the offseason to get faster and stronger.
“We are going to open the weight room this summer and start doing endurance and strength training workouts,” said Colebank.”
“We welcome any and all student-athletes that want to work to come out and join us, whether it’s to work on their specialty or train for other sports.”
Colebank mentioned he encourages kids to play as many sports as possible and to stay active at all times. Of course, none of this would be possible without the commitment from parents.
“We appreciate everything the parents do for our program and getting kids to and from practice and meets all the time.”
Hampshire Girls Results
Shuttle Hurdle Relay
Lydia Moreland, Mulledy Jane Cook, Teagan Werner, Kora McBride
State Finish: 11th
Time: 1:13.31
4x100 Relay
Lynnea Clark, Kora McBride, Maliyah Steinmetz, Teagan Werner
State Finish: 15th
Time: 52.66
4x200 Relay
Lynnea Clark, Kora McBride, Maliyah Steinmetz, Giovanna Mathews
State Finish: 14th
Time: 1:52.16
High Jump
Kora McBride
State Finish: N/A
Height cleared: NH
Discus
Milly Wilson
State Finish: 11th
Distance: 92-00
Hampshire Boys Results
4x100 Relay
Jacob Anderson, Gavin Hott, Terry Lathan, Devin Michael
State Finish: 14th
Time: 45.46
4x200 Relay
Jacob Anderson, Gavin Hott, Terry Lathan, Ethan Burkett
State Finish: 15th
Time: 1:34.98
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.