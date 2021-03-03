I’m a contrarian by nature; it’s in my DNA. Some may call me a 4-letter word that rhymes with Nick, but as a condescending linguist, the word “antagonist” is more fitting.
The strength of my scribing skills, especially in Carroll’s Corner, is my gift to grumble and grouse. My proclivity to rant and complain about anything and everything has inspired the formation of a new word around the office, “Nickpicking.”
Since the birth of 2021, I have stayed true to my resolution of writing columns with more positivity; however, my reservoir of “things that make me irate” is flooding like it’s 1985.
Not long ago, I was in common form during our weekly editorial meeting. I was spewing about the hypocrisy of Covid legislation, my disdain for the Post Office and the price of popsicles increasing by $0.79 cents at Food Lion.
My colleague in leopard print, who is accustomed to these slanderous cyclones, paid no attention to my tirade.
“I’m thinking about changing the name of my column,” said the not-so-new kid in the holler.
“I got the name for Nick’s next column,” replied senior editor Jim King. “Nickpicking!!”
Mr. King was so ecstatic with his creation; he emphasized his newborn word with 2 exclamation points.
In truth, the column name was perfect for an adversary like me.
I have spent 2 years building the “Carroll’s Corner” brand and now I have a subsection that will run every so often called “Nickpicking.”
What can you expect from “Nickpicking?”
An antagonistic analysis of anything.
Fiddle me this
Last week, elected officials in Charleston introduced a bill to make the fiddle the official state instrument of West Virginia.
At this particular time, naming the fiddle the official state instrument is exactly what we need the most. I mean, if you were a politician in Charleston and out of problems to solve, what would you do?
Perhaps W.Va. politicians should take a hint from a close friend of the fiddle – country music icon Dolly Parton.
In Tennessee last week, volunteer state legislators were busy ironing out the fine details of the vaccination process – hold on, scratch that – legislators were working on a bill to erect a statue of Dolly Parton on Capitol grounds. When Dolly caught wind of this motion, she immediately requested the bill be removed from all and any consideration.
Dolly issued a statement saying, “Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time.”
Perfectly stated.
Who would’ve guessed the biggest boobs in Nashville weren’t Dolly’s?
What year is it?
In 2019, the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, better known as March Madness, saw the Virginia Cavaliers defeat Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime to win their 1st-ever national championship. The Cavs’ victory in Minneapolis, Minnesota marked the 81st edition of the NCAA tournament.
In 2020, the 82nd edition of the Final Four was scheduled to take place in Atlanta; however, the tournament was canceled on March 12.
In 2021, the entire 68-team NCAA tournament will take place in the best basketball state in America. When the victors cut down the nets in Indianapolis, did they win the 82nd or 83rd edition of the NCAA tournament?
Both answers are right and wrong simultaneously.
Dense description
As a writer with a marketing degree, I cringe at confusing signage. The most recent puzzler was a brand new placard at Central Hampshire Park.
Like a goat staring at a new fence, I read the sign 10 times trying to figure out what to do with my 5-year old kid. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.