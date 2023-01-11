SHEPHERDSTOWN – As time winds down on the season, times have continued to improve in the pool for a number of Trojans, no matter how fierce the competition.
One of the outstanding swimmers throughout the season has been Ambrielle Odom.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 12:55 am
“I’m super impressed with her,” said coach Lindsay McNelis.
“She placed 3rd in the 200 yard freestyle which points to the fact that distance is her big strong suit. She placed 7th in the 50 as well, which is great with one of her better times this year.”
Another Trojan girl that stood out on Saturday was Addisyn Gamber.
“Addisyn had her best time of the year in the 50,” said McNelis.
“She had a fantastic time in the backstroke as well, which was also her best time this season.”
Gamber finished 4th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:35.98) and continues to get more comfortable with the stroke.
“We had a ton of PR’s, including from Delaney McNelis in the 100 free, which is one of her best events, and Desiree Haines who took 21 seconds off her best time in the 500 free,” said coach McNelis.
The girls 200 relay continued to trim time as they took 6 seconds off of their season best.
On the boys side of the meet, as a team, they only had 3 swimmers competing, which negated their ability to swim in relays, however, there were still some impressive performances including from Carter Pyles who put up some of his best times of the year.
“Carter put up his best time so far this year in the 50 free, at 30.29 seconds,” said McNelis.
“I really want him to get down below that 30 seconds and hit that 29 second mark.”
Josiah Lester was right behind Pyles with a 30.35 time.
“Whenever Josiah gets in the pool he just swims his heart out.”
The meet on Saturday also was a chance to honor the seniors on the swim team, Josiah Lester, Katie Dice and Ryan Quick.
Per the annual tradition, the trio of seniors held hands and made a big jump and splash into the pool. o
Shepherd Meet
Girls team results
Strasburg 72 HHS 17
Musselman 51 HHS 33
Jefferson 73 HHS 19
Record: 3-23-1
Girls individual results
200 yard freestyle
A. Odom 3rd - 2:44.64
R. Wolford 7th - 3:27.62
200 yard IM
K. Dice 6th - 3:33.68
50 yard freestyle
A. Odom 7th - 33.65
A. Gamber 8th - 34.56
100 yard freestyle
D. McNelis 7th - 1:23.29
K. Harden 8th - 1:27.10
500 yard freestyle
D. Haines 5th - 8:20.39
200 yard freestyle relay
McNelis, Gamber, Dice, Odom
4th - 2:19.59
Wolford, Moreland, Harden, Voit
7th - 2:36.49
100 yard backstroke
A. Gamber 4th - 1:35.98
D. McNelis 5th - 1:39.13
100 yard breaststroke
K. Dice 5th - 1:48.02
A. DesLauriers 7th - 2:24.40
400 yard freestyle relay
Gamber, McNelis, Dice, Odom
4th - 5:37.32
Haines, DesLauriers, Smith, Harden
6th - 6:09.14
Shepherd Meet
Boys team results
Strasburg 56 HHS 6
Musselman 51 HHS 9
Jefferson 83 HHS 3
Record: 1-23
Boys individual results
100 yard freestyle
C. Pyles 7th - 30.29
J. Lester 8th - 30.35
100 yard freestyle
J. Lester 7th - 1:16.81
100 yard breaststroke
R. Quick 4th - 1:25.98
C. Pyles 5th - 1:39.03
