Capon Bridge goes undefeated to win 3rd straight PVL title
MOOREFIELD – The Capon Bridge Bobcat’s captured the PVL championship for the 3rd straight year on Thursday night with an impressive victory over East Hardy 44-32.
“That was a lot of fun and I feel a great sense of relief,” said Bobcat head coach Butch Kuykendall.
“That’s a great bunch of kids to be around. I have enjoyed the heck out of it.”
East Hardy had 3 blemishes on its record all season and those 3 losses were all to Capon Bridge.
“It’s amazing how that works sometimes,” said Kuykendall.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Capon Bridge as they struggled to find offensive rhythm in the 1st quarter.
East Hardy jumped out to a 12-7 lead at the start of the 2nd quarter, but the Bobcats fought back holding EH to just 3 points in the 2nd stanza and grabbing a narrow 17-15 lead at intermission.
The 2nd half was all Bobcats all the time as Capon Bridge extended their lead to 30-22 after 3 periods of play then finally 44-32 when the final whistle blew.
Once the buzzer sounded, the girls in white jerseys leaped to the heavens and sprinted toward their head coach for a team group hug that was filled with happiness and emotions for all involved.
Coach Kuykendall choked up a bit when describing that feeling of being swarmed by his kids.
“I love those kids,” said Kuykendall.
“For 2 days I just kept thinking to myself, if we lose now, it’s going to be bad. But to see them so happy at the end was just a relief.”
The Bobcats were led by the ultra talented Kora McBride who scored 15 points, while the scrappy feisty PG Ava Call tossed in 13.
Jaleigh Dixon shrugged off an early game injury and did all her scoring in the 2nd half, finishing with 10 points. Addyson Brill added 6 points as well to the Bobcat total.
So the big question mark for the Bobcats heading into the offseason is if coach Kuykendall will attempt to go for the 4-peat next season.
“That’s a decision I still have to make,” Kuykendall said with a laugh. ο
