SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The Region II Section 2 softball playoffs started last week and that was good news for the Hampshire Trojans. Why? Their postseason record was 0-0, just like Washington and Jefferson.
Hampshire wrapped up the 2023 regular season with a record of (4-19) and entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed.
The road to a sectional championship was a daunting task with No. 1 seeded Jefferson (17-5) earning a bye and No. 2 seeded Washington (21-2) having home field advantage in the opening game.
In the final MetroNews high school softball poll, Jefferson was ranked 10th in class AAA while Washington was ranked sixth.
On Tuesday of last week, Hampshire opened their postseason play with a trip to Charles Town.
Behind a stellar pitching performance from Chloe Constantino, the Patriots held HHS scoreless, winning the opening game in four innings 14-0.
Constantino tossed 51 strikes on 60 pitches (85%) allowing zero hits with 12 strikeouts.
“She definitely overpowered us,” said HHS coach Kevin Combs.
“We had trouble catching up to her speed. Give her credit, she threw a heck of a game.”
In the dual-elimination tournament, Hampshire had to wait for the outcome of game two on Wednesday between Washington and Jefferson before taking the field once again.
The top seeded Cougars edged the Patriots 3-2 on Wednesday evening, setting up a rematch of HHS and Washington for game three.
Facing elimination, Hampshire headed to the panhandle to fight for their playoff lives against Washington, but this time the game was played in Shenandoah Junction at Jefferson High School.
Prior to taking the field, coach Combs told his squad, “We have the opportunity to shock a lot of people,” and that mindset was evident on the field.
The key to beating the Patriots was consistency on defense combined with faster bats, as Washington’s flamethrower Constantino was back on the bump.
The Patriots grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first inning but failed to score a run in the second and third thanks to a pair of double plays that ended both frames.
“That definitely helps the pitcher out,” said Combs about the double plays.
After getting into a jam in the first, Hampshire’s pitcher Molly McVicker settled in and pounded the zone.
Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth, Hampshire cut the Patriot lead in half.
Senior centerfielder Isis Shauf led off the top of the fourth with a triple, blasting the yellow pill to deep right field.
Freshman Ava Call did her job in the batter’s box by smacking a long fly ball to left field that allowed Shauf to score.
“That’s why Isis leads off and Ava’s in the number two spot,” said coach Combs.
“Average wise and consistency wise, they are my top two hitters. When they hit it seems like the whole team hits.”
With the score 2-1 and one out in the top of the fourth, perhaps some nerves hit the Pats as they committed two errors which allowed HHS a pair of base runners.
Unfortunately, Hampshire was unable to capitalize on the Patriot mistakes as two strikeouts ended the inning.
Momentum shifted back to Washington when Courtney Greenfield smacked a home run to give WHS a 3-1 lead. Washington scored 1 more run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-1 Pats.
The Trojans tried but couldn’t squeeze out another run in the fifth or the sixth. In the bottom of the sixth, the Pats put the nail in the coffin scoring four more runs for an 8-1 win.
Although HHS didn’t get the win, Combs was pleased with his teams effort on Thursday, especially from his pitcher, Molly McVicker.
“She pitched a phenomenal game down there,” said Combs.
“We played better defense behind her as well. You could see that we had some flashes throughout the season, but we needed to put it all together.”
After eliminating HHS, Washington beat Jefferson 9-7 on Friday to set up a winner-take-all game on Saturday.
In a pitchers dual, the Cougars beat Washington 2-1 to win the sectional title and advance to regionals against Hedgesville.
Offseason
Coach Combs is optimistic about his program and knows the importance of the upcoming offseason.
“Whether it’s travel ball, rec league ball, or whatever, I want them to work on their game and play softball,” said Combs.
“Also, I think we would definitely benefit from some weight training and conditioning.”
Coach Combs wanted to thank assistant coaches Shyann Strawderman and Mark Hanlin for their tremendous help with Gamechanger, recording stats, and running practices. Also coach Combs tipped his cap to the Trojan team managers, Haliee Hirsch and Mackenzie Gunther.
“By far and away they are the two best managers I have ever had,” praised Combs.
Another contributor to the program has been Sharon Orndorff, who received a plaque last week for her constant support of the team.
“Those people make my life easier so I can concentrate on coaching.” o
