Hampshire continued to show off its defensive prowess by shutting down the Warrior offense in a 55-40 win on Sunrise Summit on Tuesday evening.
The Trojans improve to 5-0 against sectional opponents this season and are a lock for home court advantage throughout sectional postseason play. The victory over Trinity gives Hampshire an 8-4 record this season.
The senior class was the key to victory again led by Drew Keckley with 22 points, Trevor Sardo with 9 points and Christian Hicks with 6.
"It was a great win for this group of guys," said coach Danny Alkire after the game.
To read more about the Trojan victory, check out next weeks Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
