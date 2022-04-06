SUNRISE SUMMIT – The schedule was brutal for HHS softball last week as they lost 6 games over the course of 6 days. University and Spring Mills defeated the Trojans 16-3 and 18-3, respectively, while Pendleton County and Washington won their doubleheaders by double-digits.
“We are going to have to score runs to win,” said coach Kevin Combs.
“It’s important that we get the bats going.”
Hampshire (0-14) has an opportunity to find a win this week as the team plays at Frankfort on Thursday April 7 and Berkeley Springs on Monday April 11.
“We are just going to plug away everyday and try to keep the morale up a little bit,” commented coach Combs on the team mindset during these difficult times.
“We have to keep our heads up and battle. Nobody is going to give us anything.”
The Trojans nearly knocked off the Indians earlier this season as Berkeley needed extra innings to win 5-3. o
