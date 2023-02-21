SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans (13-9) wrapped up their regular season last week winning two games and dropping one.
“There are a couple of games we let get away from us, but the best thing is, there has been so many times we have fought back through adversity, that it will help us going forward,” said HHS coach Danny Alkire.
Jefferson 60 HHS 47
The Cougars (14-6) were ranked in the top 10 in class AAAA scoring an average of 73.2 points per game. Although Hampshire wasn’t able to pull off the upset on the road, the Trojans showed they belonged on the court with one of the best teams in the state.
Jefferson scored early and often establishing a 42-26 advantage at halftime.
The Trojans played better defense in the second half, outscoring the Cougars 21-18 for a final of 60-47.
Hampshire outshot Jefferson 47% to 42% from the field, but the Cougars took advantage of Trojan miscues scoring 23 points off of 20 Trojan turnovers.
Jenson Fields led HHS with 13 points and 4 rebounds while Easton Shanholtz scored 12 points with 7 boards.
Also scoring for HHS: Dom Strawn 7, Jordan Gray 5, Canyon Nichols 4, Mason Hott 3 and Jordan Hoffman 3.
Jefferson’s Will Shively scored a game-high 21 points going 8-for-12 from the field. Jamari Jenkins added 11 points and 8 rebounds while Kylan Johnson finished with 10 points. Jaiden Gladney tallied 9 points while Wyatt Shively added 6.
HHS 52 Frankfort 41
In the penultimate game of the regular season, the Trojans traveled to Short Gap and relied on their free throw shooting to sweep the season series against the Falcons.
Hampshire made 23 free throws on 30 attempts (76%) compared to the Falcons who only earned 4 points at the charity stripe.
Easton Shanholtz scored a game-high 18 points, going 6-for-8 at the free throw line.
Jenson Fields finished with 16 points, with 5 free throws.
Jordan Gray was perfect from the line going 7-for-7 and finishing with 9 points.
Hunter Wilfong added 4 points while Dom Strawn and Mason Hott chipped in 2 each. Canyon Nichols added 1 free throw as well.
Frankfort’s Jeremiah Babo led the team with 12 points while Cam Layton scored 10.
Cameron Lynch, Lane Lease and Hayden Nester all finished with 5 points for the Falcons.
HHS 63 Petersburg 34
On Senior Night at The Summit it was a festive affair as HHS dominated from start to finish. HHS recognized Mason Hott, Canyon Nichols, Easton Shanholtz, Hunter Wilfong, Dom Strawn and Jordan Hoffman.
Easton Shanholtz made a special announcement prior to tipoff about where he would be attending college.
Wearing purple shoes, Shanholtz declared that he would continue his academic and athletic career at Mount Union, playing basketball for the Purple Raiders in Alliance, Ohio.
Oftentimes, Senior Night emotions can derail from the focus of the game, but that wasn’t the case on Saturday evening as Hampshire came out flying.
“In the locker room before the game I told them to keep their emotions and don’t let it get you outside of what you normally do,” said HHS coach Danny Alkire.
“We came out and shot alright and when we found the flow of things we did fine. It was a good overall night and I love the fact our seniors got to enjoy it.”
The Trojans scored the first points of the game and never looked back, establishing a 29-15 lead at intermission.
The Trojans outscored Petersburg 34-19 in the second half to wrap up the 63-34 win.
HHS outshot PHS 46% to 27% from the field.
In transition, Hampshire scored 18 points while Petersburg only had 2.
In the paint, it was all Hampshire, all the time outscoring the Vikings 36-22. The Trojans outrebounded the Vikings 45-21 as well.
Shanholtz had a monster game scoring a game-high 25 points with 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 4 blocks.
Jenson Fields scored 10 points with 4 rebounds. Senior Mason Hott had 7 points, senior Canyon Nichols 5, senior Jordan Hoffman 4, senior Hunter Wilfong 3 and senior Dom Strawn 2.
The Vikings were led by Kaleb Kuhn with 9 points while Caden Arbaugh finished with 6. Peyton Tingler and Trace Rohrbaugh each added 5.
Next up for the Hampshire is the sectional championship, which will be played at HHS on Friday, March 3. o
Boys basketball sectional
Class AAA
Region 1, Section 2
Seeding
1. Hampshire
2. Keyser
3. Berkeley Springs
Semifinal
Tue. Feb. 28, 7 p.m.
Berkeley Springs at Keyser
Championship
Fri. March 3, 7 p.m.
BS/KHS at HHS
HHS Boys Basketball
Record: 13-9
Last week
Lost to University 60-47
Beat Frankfort 52-41
Beat Petersburg 63-34
On deck
Fri. March 3, vs. Keyser/BS, 7 p.m.
