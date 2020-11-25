Hoosier State Success
Every year, I try to take 5 or 6 days in a row and head somewhere in the Midwest in order to get the full whitetail rut experience. With the buck-to-doe ratio being so much better out there, it exposes so much more rutting behavior and movement than we see back here in the east. Over the years, I have really gotten to like hunting in Indiana, as the licenses are cheap and the hunting is every bit as good as the other Midwestern states that get a lot more notoriety. I am lucky enough to have an uncle (Wesley) that lives in the western part of the state, and owns just shy of 100 acres of timber that is surrounded by cropland and CRP, which is a government program that pays farmers to let fields grow into grassland that provides cover for all types of animals.
With the warm weather this year, I kept pushing my trip back, as I did not want to waste the few days off that I get on hot, dry weather. After getting reports from my uncles, Wesley who lives out there, and Grant who lives in Pennsylvania but spends a few weeks hunting the property every year, it looked as though I made the right decision to push my trip back a few days in order to wait on the best conditions.
After the 10 day warm spell, the temperatures were finally to drop to seasonal on Wednesday the 11th. I hopped in my truck after school on Tuesday and headed west. After arriving late at night, I unpacked the necessities and went to bed with hopes of seeing good deer movement in the following days.
The morning of the 11th was cooler than the day prior, with temps hovering in the upper 30s. After discussing where we were planning to go, my uncle Grant headed to a small piece on the other side of the road from Wesley’s cabin, and I headed out onto the main parcel, to a stand that is called “The Big Oak.” After seeing quite a few bucks that morning, including some really good rutting action with bucks chasing and doing a lot of grunting, I got a call from Grant saying that he had killed a nice ten point. Around 10, I hopped out of the stand so that I could go help him, even though he didn’t really need any.
The afternoon sit was a good one as well, seeing quite a few smaller bucks, and a few medium sized 8 points that will be really nice next year if they happen to make it. Day 1 provided sightings of 13 different bucks and a number of does, which was a drastic change from what Grant and Wesley had been seeing while the weather was hot.
The next morning I headed into the bottom of a big ravine with a climbing stand, and got set up well before daylight. The area I was in is basically a “thermal hub” as 3 points dump down into a wide ravine, creating a natural crossing, and an area that deer feel safe as the wind swirls quite a bit there, giving the deer an edge. The only time this area is huntable is when there is no wind, as the deer lose their advantage.
I saw a half dozen or so bucks that morning, including a really nice 8-point that ended up passing at 12 yards. He was tall, and fairly heavy, with roughly an 18 inch spread. It definitely took everything in me to let the deer go, but having killed 2 nice bucks already, it wasn’t too bad. I sat there until around noon, then moved to another stand called “The Bridge,” which got the name because it used to “bridge” the gap between 2 crop fields, but now those fields are grown into CRP. The evening was slow, and I only saw a handful of deer.
Friday the 13th was a littler warmer and windier than the day prior, but not bad, so I headed to the woods with high hopes of seeing a shooter buck. The stand I went to in the morning was called “Coyote Point,” and is basically on the point of a ridge, sandwiched between 2 ravines.
The morning started slow, with only a few deer sightings up until 11 a.m. All of a sudden, things busted loose and bucks were running everywhere after a doe.
A really nice 8 point chased a doe into the ravine right below me, and I made up my mind that if the buck gave me a perfect shot, I was going to go ahead and take it. After a few minutes, 3 smaller bucks moved in and tried to take the doe, but the bigger one pinned its ears back and ran them all off, then took his doe and left without ever coming into bow range.
The action had gotten so hot and heavy that I decided to stay out all day again, which was a slight problem because I had to write last week’s article, which I ended up doing on my phone by downloading the Microsoft word app, and spending a few hours scouring the woods, while slowly typing.
Around 1:30 p.m. I moved roughly 300 yards to a stand called “The High Point.” The stand name pretty much sums it up, as it is the highest point on the property.
Earlier in the morning my uncle Wesley had seen what he described as a “monster 10 point” go into a ravine roughly 150 from that stand, and told me to move over there in the afternoon if I wanted to. One thing I have learned over the years is that Wesley does not get excited about a deer’s size very often, so if he says it’s big, then it must be huge.
Around 2:15 p.m., shortly after making the move to that stand, the woods erupted with grunting and the sound of deer running in dry leaves. From my left, 3 bucks were chasing a few does at full bore.
I immediately stood and got ready, as I could see that one was a nice, 140 class 10 point that looked to be around 20 inches wide. For whatever reason, the does all stayed together, causing all of the deer to group up roughly 75 yards from me.
After a minute or 2 of standing in the same spot, one of the smaller bucks took off after 1 of the does, causing the woods to erupt into chaos again. Even though the shooter buck did not come within range, I sat on pins and needles as at any moment he could bring that doe back around.
As the evening progressed, deer came out of the woodwork. It seemed like 10 minutes couldn’t go by without seeing a chase, a lone buck cruising, or a few does moving around.
I attributed this movement to two things. One: the rut was in full swing, and there must have been a hot doe or 2 in the area, and 2: it was the day before firearms season, and people were out and about in the woods checking things out, which was pushing deer around.
Around 5:15 p.m., I heard a deer moving behind me, toward the direction where Wesley had seen the giant buck go into earlier in the day.
When I turned to look, I could not believe my eyes. The biggest thing I had ever seen was walking coming out of the ravine with its nose to the ground, doing circles looking for the scent of a doe in heat. The buck had roughly 14 inch g2’s, 12 inch g3’s and 9 inch g4’s. He was so tall that he didn’t look wide, but his rack swooped far beyond its ears, with a spread of which I’m guessing was around 22 inches.
Looking briefly at him though the binoculars, I could tell that the buck also had a kicker and extra points coming off of his g2’s and bases. Immediately I estimated the buck to score in the low 170’s, and was amazed that something could get so big.
As the buck literally was running in circles, I blew as hard as I could on my grunt call in hopes of getting his attention. Finally, the buck stopped, and I hit the call 1 more time. As soon as I blew out a grunt, the buck’s head whipped around in my direction.
Without hesitation, he turned on a dime, and immediately headed my direction. Quickly, the buck closed the distance from 125 to a mere 50 yards, but held up all of a sudden as I heard another deer coming from my right. I slowly turned and looked, just to see a small 8-point come walking into the scene. Without much thought, the giant buck let out a loud grunt, then ran right toward the small buck, taking him farther out of bow range of my tree.
Try as I might, I was never able to coax the giant buck my direction again. For the next few minutes, I watched as he chased the small buck around, and continued to search for the scent of a hot doe. In all honestly, I am not even upset about the buck not coming into bow range, as it was amazing just to lay eyes on a buck of that caliber.
The sun set on an amazing day in the woods. I was able to count seeing 16 different bucks, and roughly 20 does, which is one of my best days in the woods ever (In 2018 I saw 22 different bucks from a stand roughly 150 yards from the high point). With rifle season coming in the following day, I walked back to the cabin with a pep in my step, excited after seeing all of the bucks, and knowing that I would have an extended range the following day.
As I arose from bed on the morning of the 14th, I couldn’t help but get the rifle season jitters that come with opening day. I had decided that I was not going to hold out for the monster buck, as I was down to my final 2 days, and Sunday the 15th showed wind speeds of 40 mph. Wesley on the other hand, planned to hold out for that buck specifically, and probably still is as this story is coming out.
I took a climbing stand into a spot that I could overlook the big ravine where I passed the nice 8-point with a bow a few days prior, but could still see up the ridge to the stand that I saw all of the bucks from yesterday.
It was a beautiful, still, 27 degrees, with clouds slowly moving in. As daylight broke, a couple of distant gunshots broke the silence, and gun season was officially under way. As the morning progressed, I had a medium sized 8-point chase a doe right underneath me, and saw another decent 9-point cruising 75 yards away. Around 8:30 a.m., a coyote appeared in the ravine, and trotted onto the ridge that I was overlooking. I quickly dispatched it with a single shot, and went on with my morning.
At nearly 10 a.m, I looked onto the flat behind me and saw a small buck chasing a doe, then immediately saw a few more deer, which I assumed to be bucks. I threw my binoculars up and counted three smallish bucks chasing 1 doe, then all of a sudden a bigger 1 stepped into frame. The buck was wide, and pretty heavy, with fairly long tines, and a huge body compared to the other deer. It didn’t take me long to decide that he was a shooter, and I slowly slid my gun up.
The deer were practically right underneath the stand that I had been in the day prior, and it was a bit of a poke through the woods. Even though all of the deer were stationary, my fear was that in an instant they would start chasing the doe again, and would be out of sight. Although the buck was broadside, there were a few small limbs in the way, but I decided that I could get a bullet through them, and after settling the crosshairs, squeezed off a shot.
Upon the shot, nothing happened, I mean literally nothing. All of the deer just stood there, and did not even act like they heard the shot. I slowly ejected the empty shell, and chambered another round. Assuming that I hit one of the branches in front of me, I decided that I would wait for the buck to step into a better opening, before firing a follow up shot.
Moments later, the buck started walking slowly, and stopped in a perfect opening. Again, I barred down on the crosshairs, placing them right on the crease of the shoulder, and slowly squeezed off.
As soon as the gun cracked, the buck mule kicked and took off running, making it roughly 50 yards before tipping over. Shockingly enough, the rest of the deer just stood there and watched the whole thing for a few moments, before all heck broke loose, and the chase commenced once again.
Although I knew the buck was down, I sat in the stand for an hour and a half, so that I didn’t mess my uncle up. At 11:30 a.m., I climbed down the tree, and slowly walked up to where I saw the buck fall. Upon finding him, I was in awe of the size of the body, as I am every time I kill one of these Midwestern bucks. They literally look like a different breed of deer.
With only having a few days to hunt the Midwest, I am completely happy with the experience I had this year. Seeing over 10 bucks a day, each day, is a completely different world compared to hunting here at home.
I always look forward to getting out there and experiencing the rut in a Midwest fashion. Next year, I should draw a Zone 5 Iowa archery tag, which is the holy grail of archery tags. I have been putting in for quite some time, and finally have enough points to be in the top tier of holders.
As you are reading this, gun season will have been underway for a few days. I hope everyone is having lots of luck, and remember to stay safe out there! o
