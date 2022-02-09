Vikings, Bees and Tornado beset HHS
SUNRISE SUMMIT – It was a busy week for the Trojan girls as they played 4 games in 6 days. Hampshire started the week with an impressive win over sectional rival Berkeley Springs but dropped the next 3 games to finish 1-3 on the week for a record of 9-10 on the season.
Hampshire 65 Berkeley Springs 29
The Trojans wasted no time setting the tone with the Indians snagging, a 41-15 lead by halftime.
“That has been a goal for us to come out strong and put 4 quarters together,” said Coach Julieanne Buckley.
“Tonight, we played a 4 quarter game. Now we must find ways to do it against tougher opponents.”
Hannah Ault had a sensational game, scoring all 16 of her points in the 1st half, adding 7 steals, 4 assists and 2 rebounds to her stat line.
Buckley attributes Ault’s improvement on offense to her commitment on defense.
“Her defense brings her offense,” said Buckley
“She is a lock down defender. The whole team feeds off it. The team looks to her to set the tone.”
Since starting PG Izzy Blomquist has been sidelined with an injury to her hand, Ault has stepped up in her absence.
“Knowing that Izzy is gone, I have to take over her role and help the team however I can,” said Ault after the win.
Ault agreed with Coach Buckley on why she has improved her performance on the offensive end, stating, “The better I do on defense, the better I do on offense.”
Kiersten King was the other Trojan to finish with double digits in terms of scoring, finishing with 11 points.
One of the best parts of the game against Berkeley Springs was the fact that everyone on the roster notched a point.
“With such a young squad, I’m proud of them,” said Buckley.
“It’s extremely commendable for a bunch of underclassmen to play like this. You can obviously see that the chemistry has come a long way.”
Petersburg 71 Hampshire 41
The Vikings improved to 14-2 on the season with a 30-point victory over HHS last Thursday. Jaden Kerns led Hampshire with 11 points, Liz Pryor had 10 and Hannah Ault scored 9. Brooklynn Rohrbaugh scored 19 points to lead all scorers while Kennedy Kaposy finished with 14 points for Petersburg.
East Fairmont 47 Hampshire 42
The Bees improved to 11-4 on the season with a hard-fought win over visiting Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. The game was tied 21-21 at intermission, but the Bees held Hampshire to just 6 points in the 4th quarter to clinch victory.
Liz Pryor led HHS with 18 points, Hannah Ault scored 9 while Kiersten King finished with 8.
Kenly Rogers led East Fairmont with 15 points while Halie Lambert finished with 14.
Keyser 45 Hampshire 32
The Golden Tornado won their 8th straight game and swept the season series against Hampshire to effectively clinch home court advantage in the sectional playoffs.
Liz Pryor scored 14 points for HHS, while Carisma Shanholtz tallied 9 and Hannah Ault finished with 6.
For the Golden Tornado, Rebekah Biser and Maddy Broadwater led the way with 10 points each. o
