HHS girls soccer celebrate

Trojan goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins is swarmed after scoring a goal against Frankfort. Jenkins had a phenomenal week, picking up 3 clean sheets in net and adding a goal to her stat line. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – Three home games and three clean sheets for the Trojan girls. The highly anticipated girls soccer season has started off beautifully as Hampshire defeated Frankfort 9-0, Keyser 5-0 and Robert C. Byrd 3-0. With the three victories, the Trojans extend their regular season unbeaten streak to 22 games. 

HHS 9 Frankfort 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.