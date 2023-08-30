SUNRISE SUMMIT – Three home games and three clean sheets for the Trojan girls. The highly anticipated girls soccer season has started off beautifully as Hampshire defeated Frankfort 9-0, Keyser 5-0 and Robert C. Byrd 3-0. With the three victories, the Trojans extend their regular season unbeaten streak to 22 games.
Goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins picked up her first shutout of the season as the Trojans dominated the Falcons from start to finish last Tuesday. Senior Emma Wrye led the way scoring 3 goals, while Jaleigh Dixon, Izzy Blomquist, Lynnea Clark, Colleen Hott, Tyla Crane, Sarah Fagga and Hailee Jenkins each added 1.
Nevaeh Church and Jaleigh Dixon were credited with 2 assists each, while Izzy Blomquist, Natalie Sions and freshman Claire Hibbs had 1.
“We played Hampshire ball, regardless of the opponent,” said coach Troy Crane. “We didn’t let the other team get their head up anywhere on the field and we pressured really well, no matter what was going on.”
The Golden Tornado visited Rannells Field last Thursday and was held scoreless thanks to another outstanding defensive performance.
“I was really pleased that we played so well no matter who was in the game,” said Crane. Crane then mentioned his favorite moment from when younger sister Juelean Dixon assisted her older sister Jaleigh Dixon for a Hampshire goal.
Izzy Blomquist led the Trojans with 2 goals while Jaleigh Dixon, Nevaeh Church and Emma Wrye added 1.
Della Knight, Nevaeh Church, Emma Wrey, Bailey Saville and Juelean Dixon finished with 1 assist.
After destroying the schools from Mineral County, the Trojans were up to the task for the clash on Saturday at Rannells Field as Hampshire defeated Robert C. Byrd 3-0.
“I think it might be a top five win in program history,” said Crane after the game.
“It was impressive play from the beginning to the end.”
Once again the Trojan defense posted a goose egg on the scoreboard, thanks to their ability to slow down RCB’s forwards.
“Every year that I have been here, I have put more attention on defense,” said Crane.
“All summer long and all camp long, we worked on possession. These guys were good. Their strikers were phenomenal. You give them a little bit of space and they will eat you alive.”
And the Trojans defense didn’t allow an inch.
On the offensive end, sophomore Della Knight had an electric game scoring 1 goal with 2 assists.
“The last couple of weeks she has struggled getting it on frame and we have kept saying the timing will come,” said Crane.
Well, Saturday morning was the right time for Knight.
Della scored the first goal of the game to give HHS a 1-0 lead.
“Her confidence took off after she made that first goal,” said Crane about Knight.
Nevaeh Church gave Hampshire a 2-0 lead when she scored on a pass from Knight, giving HHS a 2-0 advantage at intermission.
Late in the 2nd half Jaleigh Dixon received a pass from Della Knight then broke for daylight sending the ball past the goalkeeper on the lower left side to wrap up the third win of the season for Hampshire (3-0).
The Trojans were back in action last night against the Frankfort Falcons in Short Gap.
Check out Nick Carroll’s Facebook page or Twitter account for score updates. o
