If you’ve never seen the light displays at the Christmas Festival of Lights with snow on the ground, you’re in for a real treat. The colors reflecting off the snow add a warmth and fairy-tale atmosphere to each display. Response has been terrific for the Festival. We’ve already had over 5,000 vehicles pass through Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park to view the displays.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 7 years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 225 displays this year. New features for 2020 include a 4-foot extension to our giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater, making it a 22-footer this year, and several large displays to ring the interior of the park.
Also, don't forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio.
The Festival is open every day from 5:30 until 10:00 p.m. through January 1. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Skiing/Tubing Trip to Canaan Valley Resort
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor a skiing/tubing trip to Canaan Valley Resort in Davis, W. Va., on Mon., Jan. 18, 2021, which is Martin Luther King Day. The slopes are open for skiing from 9:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., and tubing times are as follows: Session A is from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m.; Session B is from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.; Session C is from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.
The special group rate for the day is as follows: Lift Ticket Only - $20; Lift Ticket Plus Ski Rental - $30; Lift Ticket Plus Snowboard Rental - $40; Tubing (All Sessions) - $8. In order to get the group rate, just tell the clerk at the ticket window that you are with the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation group.Don’t miss this opportunity to hit the slopes with your friends while enjoying a great rate.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Mon., Jan. 4, HCP&R will begin taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2021 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through October 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Central Hampshire for only $55 per day.
If you have a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day, including the disc golf course). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at 304-822-7300. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to make reservations early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Recently, the Governor directed that all interscholastic winter sports will be delayed until January 11. Because of that order, we will have to cancel our 2 youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the IBL, for this year. We tried, but the current spike in Covid cases, not only in Hampshire County but throughout the state, necessitated this move. We simply would not have the time nor the facilities to run the program at such a late date.
We rely on the good graces of the Hampshire County Board of Education for the use of their gyms in Romney and Capon Bridge for practices and games. Even if interscholastic and youth sports are permitted after January 11, and that’s certainly no sure thing, there’s still a myriad of problems that we, in cooperation with the BOE, would have to solve in order to hold the program. We have no idea what the status of the virus will be at that point, and we have even less of an idea of what restrictions will be placed on the school facilities. Since we use school gyms, school activities have 1st priority when it comes to their use. Plus, the schools have the added burden of cleaning and sanitizing their buildings on a regular basis. Our presence 4 or 5 days a week would only complicate that dilemma.
Thanks to everyone who registered for the 2 leagues. Ironically, our registrations were higher at this point than they have been for several years. We know you kids wanted to get out of the house and get some exercise playing a sport that you love, and we would like nothing better than to give you that opportunity, but the risks and problems are just too much to overcome. We look forward to having the 2 leagues again next year, and we are truly sorry that the situation worked out this way.
