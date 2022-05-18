Trojans send 5 relays, 13 kids to states
MARTINSBURG – When Duane Colebank accepted the position as head track coach in early January, he immediately went to work rebuilding a once-proud program considered elite across the state.
Coach Colebank’s 1st goal was to get as many kids as possible to become part of the track program.
After rounding up over 50 student-athletes, most of them underclassmen, coach Colebank headed into the season with an unproven and inexperienced squad.
Day after day, practice after practice, Colebank was committed to building trust with his student-athletes, and that trust allowed him to learn a little bit about each kid.
Regular season meets were used as proving grounds to find out which event works best for each individual, and slowly, but surely, the team started to improve as the weeks passed by.
Heading into regionals, coach Colebank made his aspirations perfectly clear: get as many kids to states as possible.
In arguably the toughest region, the kids that put their faith in the veteran coach were rewarded for the hard work, as 13 of them have clinched a spot to compete at Laidley Field this week.
“All year long our goal was to get as many kids to states as possible,” Colebank reiterated. “We are trying to build something special here.”
Five Trojan boys will be running on the rubber including: Jacob Anderson, Ethan Burkett, Gavin Hott, Devin Michael and senior Terry Lathan.
Lathan ran track as a freshman, but obstacles including the canceled season of 2020 prevented him from running the past 2 years.
Lathan sacrificed his individual events (100m and 200m) in order to maximize his energy in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
“It feels great,” said Lathan with a smile, knowing his journey is ending with a celebratory trip to Charleston. “You got to try hard in everything that Coach wants to you to do, to help push yourself and your teammates.”
Coach Colebank acknowledged the sacrifice and commitment to team from his senior leader.
“I explained to Terry that I had to have him give up something so that we could compete in the relays,” said Colebank. “What I was trying to do was get a few more kids in the state meet. Terry has been a tremendous leader for us. He has taken the responsibility of a captain and ran with it.”
On the girls’ side, there will be 8 Trojans competing in Charleston, including Lydia Moreland, Lynnea Clark, Mulledy Jane Cook, Giovanna Matthews, Maliyah Steinmetz, Teagan Werner, Milly Wilson and Kora McBride.
McBride was Hampshire’s top point scorer at regionals and qualified in all 4 of her events, 3 relays and 1 individual.
Kora’s 2nd place finish in high jump was the top place getter for any HHS competitor, relay or individual.
“Yeah, I was really shocked. I didn’t think I would get top 5,” admitted McBride.
At PVC’s 2 weeks ago, Kora didn’t clear the starting bar at 4 feet, 2 inches, giving her no momentum heading into regionals.
Make no mistake: McBride knows she has the ability to leap like a kangaroo, especially after setting the Capon Bridge high jump record last year.
This wasn’t a physical thing; this was a mental thing.
This was high school. This was varsity. And when the lights shined their brightest, McBride was up to the task.
According to McBride, she was able to clear 4 feet, 8 inches, thanks to her approach and mindset.
“Just getting focused and knowing what I need to do,” said McBride.
“Kora is a very good athlete,” said Colebank. “She has no idea what her potential is yet, and she is figuring out how she fits in with everything. I just want to keep her same personality as she has now.”
Kora’s best leap this season cleared 4 foot, 10 inches, which has her tied for the 8th best jump in the state. Heading into the state meet, the top height cleared so far is 5 feet, 4 inches, by senior Camryn Mowder of John Marshall.
The only relay team to qualify automatically was the Shuttle Hurdles squad of Lydia Moreland, Mulledy Jane Cook, Teagan Werner and Kora McBride.
Junior Teagan Werner is the elder stateswoman of the shuttle squad, and after her DQ in 100m hurdles, she let out her emotions, then rallied back.
“I just cried it out and let myself be mad,” said Werner. “Then I realized I had 3 more events. So I didn’t stay in the ‘mad’ mindset too long.”
HHS finished 3rd at Spring Mills to punch their ticket to the Capital.
“Track is all about the mindset,” said Werner. “If
you think you’ll do bad, you’ll do bad, if you think you’ll do good, you’ll do good.”
The Trojans have posted a top-10 time in class AAA this season, crossing the finish line at 1:11.33. Hampshire’s young quartet will have to shave nearly 6 seconds off their top performance to match Parkersburg’s best time of 1:05.08.
“I haven’t set goals for the kids at states, I just want them to do as well as they can,” coach Colebank said. “I don’t want to set something unattainable; to me it’s a matter of building something back. We have a lot of young kids, and I don’t want to do anything that would curve that interest at all.”
Team results
Girls
Jefferson 209
Spring Mills 105
Hedgesville 89
Martinsburg 57
Musselman 56
Hampshire 25
Washington 16
Boys
Jefferson 199
Musselman 102
Martinsburg 90
Washington 52
Spring Mills 51
Hedgesville 50
Hampshire 13
Trojan Track Festival
Join us for our 1st Annual Trojan Track Festival being held at Rannells Field on the new track at Hampshire High School, 157 Trojan Way, Romney WV. The event will be held on Sat., May 28 at 9 a.m. We have track and field events for all ages and our feature race will be the Trojan Mile held at the conclusion of the 4x400 relay. Entry fee is $20 per athlete, unlimited events, $30 if ordering a t-shirt. To be guaranteed a t-shirt, please register by May 23. Checks made payable to HHS Track and can be mailed to HHS, c/o Trey Stewart, 157 Trojan Way, Romney WV 26757
Contact information, Duane Colebank 304-671-3657, Bill Lipps 304-359-3113
