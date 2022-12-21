Easton and his merry men mangle Moorefield; get clipped by Keyser
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans went 1-1 last week defeating Moorefield 52-39 and losing to Keyser 54-53.
HHS 52 Moorefield 39
The Trojan boys took the court in front of Moorefield High School last Tuesday and the hostile environment caused some headaches for Hampshire. However, the Trojans found a way to gut through the clatter and win 52-39.
Junior sharpshooter Jenson Fields led HHS with 20 points hitting 4 3-point field goals on 6 attempts. Easton Shanholtz flexed his muscles in the paint and recorded a double-double notching 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Jordan Gray finished with 8 points in the victory with 3 rebounds and 2 assists.
Dom Strawn scored 5 points while Mason Hott, Conner Wolford and Dylan Streisel all finished with 2 points.
Hampshire improved to 2-1 after the win.
Keyser 54 Hampshire 53
This home game has been circled on the calendar since March 2. Back in the spring, the Golden Tornado stormed Sunrise Summit and knocked heavily favored Hampshire out of the playoffs with a 57-35 victory in the sectional semifinal.
The game on Saturday felt like a revenge game.
From the tip, Easton Shanholtz imposed his will all over the court scoring Hampshire’s 1st 9 points to grab an early 9-2 advantage.
“We knew we had to weather the storm early,” said Keyser’s 1st year head coach Scott Furey.
“Easton is a great player and so is Jenson, and we knew that those 2 guys potentially could score in the 20s a piece and we knew we couldn’t have that happen.”
Keyser fought back and trimmed the lead down to 5 as the score favored HHS 16-11 after 8 minutes of play.
“We are not an emotional group,” said Furey about the mindset of his team when trailing early on.
“What’s the most important play is the next play.
Early in the 2nd quarter Hampshire managed to stretch the lead to double digits, after Dom Strawn drained a 3 to give HHS it’s biggest lead of the game 21-11.
Keyser slowed the tempo of the game down and managed to chip away at the Trojan lead entering intermission trailing 29-23.
The Golden Tornado locked down on defense in the 3rd quarter holding Hampshire to 9 points while tossing in 17 points of their own to grab a 40-38 lead entering the final stanza.
The 4th quarter was a back-and-forth affair as the lead changed hands 4 times.
This sectional battle came down to the wire with HHS holding a 53-52 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.
Keyser understood the moment and knew their point guard Noah Broadwater needed the ball in his hands.
Well known for his ability to thrive in the clutch no matter the sport, Broadwater drew a foul that earned him a trip to the free throw line with 19 seconds left on the clock.
“Noah is a gamer,” said Furey.
“He will go down as one of the biggest gamers in Keyser history. Walk-off home runs in baseball, state championships in golf, with a kid like Noah, you don’t over coach them. He knows what he is supposed to do. As soon as we noticed we are in the bonus, we knew to get to the line and it worked out for us.”
Broadwater swished both of his free throws to give the Golden Tornado a 54-53 lead.
Hampshire quickly brought the ball down court but was unable to put the biscuit in the basket before time expired giving Keyser (3-1) a huge road win.
“I was worried coming in playing a game of this magnitude on the road was going to be rough,” admitted Furey.
“We won by the only margin you need, and we’ll take it.”
Hampshire had many opportunities to win the game, but a plethora of blunders, especially in the 2nd half, allowed the Golden Tornado to steal the road win.
“Making too many mental mistakes,” attributed HHS coach Danny Alkire to the loss.
“You have to execute the game plan. When you don’t execute, things trickle down from there.”
Although Hampshire shot themselves in the foot multiple times, caused by bad passes and ill-advised shots, Alkire did tip his cap to Keyser.
“They played well,” said Alkire.
“Scott’s got them prepared. Their defense was up and had good pressure and it forced us into bad shots.”
Easton Shanholtz was a force for the Trojans pouring in 17 points with 9 boards and 3 assists.
Jenson Fields scored 18 points with 3 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.
Jordan Gray tallied 6 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
PG Noah Broadwater led Keyser with 9 points, highlighted by his ability to hit 6-of-7 free throws in the 4th quarter.
Drew Matlick finished with 8 points while Anthony Mele, Patrick Liller and Donovan Washington all had 7 points.
The Trojans (2-2) were back on the court last night hosting Allegany on Sunrise Summit.
The Trojans (2-2) were back on the court last night hosting Allegany on Sunrise Summit.
