Alderson Broaddus University

Alderson Broaddus University

On Monday afternoon, The Higher Education Policy Commission terminated all athletics and intramural sports at Alderson Broaddus University. The mascot, Skirmish the “Battler,” will likely go into retirement as financial woes continue to plague the university. 

Alderson Broaddus, which is a private university in Phillipi, has the right to appeal the Commission’s decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days. However, the Alderson Broaddus Board of Trustees voted to develop a plan of dissolution for the university in the aftermath.

Danielle Davis.tif
Kelly Largent.tif
Morgan Pyles.tif

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.