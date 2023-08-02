On Monday afternoon, The Higher Education Policy Commission terminated all athletics and intramural sports at Alderson Broaddus University. The mascot, Skirmish the “Battler,” will likely go into retirement as financial woes continue to plague the university.
Alderson Broaddus, which is a private university in Phillipi, has the right to appeal the Commission’s decision by submitting a written notice within 10 days. However, the Alderson Broaddus Board of Trustees voted to develop a plan of dissolution for the university in the aftermath.
The tree of problems at AB has many branches; I’m focusing on athletics.
Let’s state the obvious: pulling the rug from the feet of student athletes is blatantly unfair. This institution of higher learning has been in peril for years, long before the Covid pandemic happened.
It’s tough for me to wrap my head around the multitude of problems the trustees created for the students. Will landlords let students out of their yearly lease when they transfer?
Will student-athletes find a place to play when rosters are already full at other universities? Will scholarships be honored at other institutions?
It seemed so easy for the Alderson Broaddus Board of Trustees and The Higher Education Policy Commission to rip the hearts out of hundreds of kids a week before starting the fall semester.
I thought it was best to reach out to former Battler student-athletes that have ties to Hampshire County about how they would’ve handle the current situation.
Danielle Davis, HHS Class of 2020
“I would jump into the transfer portal ASAP and pray someone would pick me up, then petition to the NCAA to let me run that season. But what is happening right now is exactly why I chose to transfer last year. I knew that place wasn’t going to last on its current leadership so I had to get out as soon as possible.”
-Danielle Davis currently attends Tiffin University in Ohio and is a member of the cross country team.
Kelly Largent, CBMS cheer coach
“If this would have happened during my time at AB I would have been heartbroken. You work so hard to continue your academic and athletic career at a higher level and you no longer have that opportunity. You meet your family on the mountain top and trying to find that sense of family in another school is going to be hard. I would hate the feeling of ‘starting over.’
In my shoes, a lot of the schools saying they will take on students do not have a competition cheerleading program or even a program at all, so finding a school that gave you all the opportunities AB did in such a short notice is going to be difficult for these students.”
-Kelly Largent currently teaches 2nd grade at Capon Bridge Elementary.
Morgan Pyles, HHS Class of 2020
“I would’ve been devastated but I would have immediately or I probably would’ve already been looking for somewhere to transfer. As soon as I found out about AB shutting down I immediately reached out to the girls that I know still go there and told them to come to Potomac State if they absolutely needed somewhere to go and play because our roster numbers are low but it’s sad that it came to that with the school.
I met a lot of great people and had a lot of great memories there. They also just replaced their turf field and released a new logo but it all wasn’t enough.”
- Morgan Pyles attends Potomac State and is a member of the Catamount girls soccer squad.
Focusing on priorities matter. But more importantly, focusing on the RIGHT priorities matters more.
We need university presidents and state leadership to focus on financial resource management to ensure the future for quality education.
Because when finances fail, the victims are the students, not the trustees or the politicians. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.