SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last week the Trojans flexed their skills, defeating the Indians of Berkeley Springs at home 3-1 and the Frankfort Falcons on the road 3-2.
After dropping the 1st set (24-26), senior Amelia Hicks felt it was her responsibility to turn the tide in favor of the Trojans.
“Yeah I felt I had to bring the energy,” said Hicks.
“Not just me, but the entire team.”
Understanding her role on the team, Hicks rallied the Trojans as they cruised to 3 wins (25-17, 25-21, 25-11) in a row to knock off Berkeley.
“We tend to be that chameleon that waits to see the level of the other team before we decide how we’re going to play,” explained coach Megan Fuller.
“They didn’t have extremely strong hitters, but they were scrappy, and we just kept expecting a hard ball to be driven at us and it didn’t happen.”
There was a significant contrast from the beginning of the game to the end as Hampshire went from lifeless and losing, to full of spunk and winning decisively.
At the end of the 4th set, Hampshire was able to get some young players off the bench and gain some varsity playing experience.
Statistically against the Indians, Amelia Hicks led Hampshire with 30 assists. Hanna Lee tallied 18 service points, 7 aces and 15 digs to lead all players. Emi Smith was tops in kills with 13 while Dakota Strawderman finished with 2 blocks.
The Trojans traveled to Short Gap last Thursday and needed 5 games to knock off Frankfort 3-2 (19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-8)
With the win, Hampshire improved to 8-5 on the season.
Hanna Lee led Hampshire with 11 service points and 16 digs. Emi Smith was serving rockets scoring 4 aces and 16 kills. Amelia Hicks wound up with 45 assists and 2 blocks. Sarah Pownell also had 2 blocks to help Hampshire to victory.
“Sometimes we rely on others to bring the energy instead of bringing it ourselves,” said Fuller.
“Obviously when you are getting that from your own sideline it automatically makes things more comfortable. They are a great group of kids and they really like cheering for each other.”
The Trojans (8-5) have a critical home match against Jefferson on Thursday Oct. 14, starting at 7:15 p.m. ο
