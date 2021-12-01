The 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights kicked off with the Lighting Ceremony, which was held last Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta, and the turnout was phenomenal. The kids of all ages had a terrific time.
We would like to thank the volunteers who made the Lighting Ceremony possible. Special thanks go out to Four B’s Pizza and Subs, who graciously donated the hot chocolate, and to Bakery Barn, who donated donuts and other treats.
Linda Corbin, Renee and Chris weathered the crowd to serve all our goodies. Also, Mr. and Mrs. Denzil Davis made the night special with their contribution. I’d like to especially thank Donna See, who helped to plan the event and made sure everything was just right.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the festival has exploded over the past 8 years. We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 230 displays this year. New features for 2021 include a huge Santa Train display in the center of the park and an animated “Merry Christmas” greeting sign over the entrance.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 106.5 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. The festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are still being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4 –15.
The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com and fill out the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
The Fire Marshall recently inspected the Conference Center at Hampshire Park, and we still have some minor issues to clear up. We are hoping to have him back for a final inspection the 1st of next week. After his approval, the building will get a general cleaning, and then we should be ready for the Grand Opening.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Baby Showers
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at parks@hampshirewv.com.
Youth Basketball Leagues
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor 2 youth basketball leagues for the coming winter. Biddy Buddy is for all boys and girls in grades 2, 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 through 8.
Team practices began this week, and each team will have 2 practices before the 1st game. Practices and games will alternate between Romney and Capon Bridge, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games. The 1st games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the RMS and OCBMS gyms.
If you registered for 1 of the leagues and weren’t contacted by a coach this week about practice times, please let us know either by phone at 304-822-7300, or via email at parks@hampshirewv.com. o
