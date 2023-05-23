SUNRISE SUMMIT – Mason Hott is a fearless competitor that simply loves sports.
The talented four-sport athlete was honored with the 2023 J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award last Wednesday at the Hampshire athletic banquet in front of a packed gymnasium.
Chosen by HHS coaches, Hott was selected for the school’s top honor over Dom Strawn and Hannah Ault.
“Winning the Rannells Award meant the world to me,” said Hott after winning the award.
“There’s so much greatness and former great athletes associated with that name and to even be nominated in the first place was an amazing honor.”
Rannells finalist Hannah Ault was pleased to see her colleague selected as the senior athlete who best represents the highest standards of Hampshire athletics.
“I’m happy for Mason,” said Ault.
“Winning an award such as Rannells is a big accomplishment and I’m proud of him and everything else that he has accomplished in high school. He deserved it.”
Three-sport teammate and Rannells award finalist Dom Strawn knew what kind of effort Mason Hott put into everything he played
“Every day of us pushing each other to get better had finally paid off in a way that I can’t put into words,” said Strawn.
For Hott, winning the award wasn’t a surefire thing, especially when superstar athletes like Ault and Strawn were the other finalists.
“When you have two other great athletes in the run for it, you never know what could happen, and there was such a strong case for the other two to win it as well,” said Hott.
Mason gave an emotional and passionate speech before winning the Rannells Award, thanking his coaches and mentors for becoming the person he is today.
“Firstly God,” said Hott on who he would like to thank.
“I’ve been blessed to have so many great coaches at my time at HHS including, coach Sean Healy, coach Robby Hott, coach Danny Alkire, coach Colby Nichols, and coach Duane Colebank. I’ve also been blessed to have such a great family that doesn’t always tell me what I want to hear, but what I need to hear. They always pushed me hard and expected nothing but my best.”
As a senior, Mason participated in four sports including golf, soccer, basketball and track.
Soccer is where Hott first made his mark beginning with his freshman year when he earned a starting position in net. As a freshman, Hott received the Coach’s Award although the team wound up with a losing record. Hott was a key component in the turnaround of the boys soccer program with his ability to keep the ball out of the net and his ability to motivate his teammates.
Hott’s senior year, the Trojan boys posted their best record in Hampshire High history finishing the regular season with a record of 11-3-4 and earning a home field advantage for the sectional championship.
Without a doubt, Hott is one of the best goalkeepers in HHS history.
Hott made his mark on the pitch, but was also a key cog in the recent success of the boys basketball program.
Hott is one of three students to have been on both Trojan basketball teams that made it to states (2021, 2023).
“Mason was such an important piece and leader for our program,” said HHS basketball coach Danny Alkire.
“He was one that vocally brought the group together with resolution when needed. You would never see him playing a minute without absolute pride and determination for the green and white. I am so proud and happy to see him win the Rannells award.”
Whether it was on the turf, the hardwood, the fairway or the rubber oval, Hott is a class act when interacting with others.
Hott is Hampshire proud and is thankful for the prestigious award bestowed upon him.
“This county means the absolute world to me,” said Hott.
“I am so proud that I get to call it home and I want to make this place the best I can make it.” o
