MYRTLE BEACH – The Trojans traveled south just as snow arrived in West Virginia, perfect timing for a little spring break by the beach.
The trip to Myrtle Beach has become a fixture on the baseball calendar, giving the Trojans a chance to test their talents against unfamiliar competition.
“You just go play baseball,” said coach Chad VanMeter on what he likes about playing in Myrtle Beach.
“The kids get a chance to get away and become closer as a group. The chance to build friendships away from the field and bond as a team is all part of the fun.”
Hampshire faired well in the warm weather posting a 2-1 record in round-robin play to earn a berth into the playoffs. A hard-fought loss on Friday prevented Hampshire from playing in the “B” bracket championship game.
Mingo Bay Classic
Wed., April 20
Lake City Panthers (S.C.): 17
Hampshire Trojans: 5
The Trojans opened up round robin play facing the eventual tournament champions, the Lake City Panthers. The Panthers played fast and furious, which forced HHS into uncomfortable situations as they finished with 8 errors on the day.
“That team put pressure on you,” said VanMeter.
“They forced us to go a little faster. You try to go faster then you just boot it. That was a good team that forces you to make mistakes.”
Hampshire Trojans: 10
Liberty Red Devils (S.C.): 5
The key to victory for the Trojans in their 2nd game of the day was the pitching performance of senior Colin Hott. Hott pitched 6.1 innings giving up just 6 hits 3 earned runs with 5 strikeouts.
“Colin threw a lot of strikes and kept the other team off balance,” said VanMeter.
“He battled all game. He kept us in it and we scored enough to win.”
Hampshire racked up 9 total hits against the Red Devils with Conner Wolford leading the way with 3 hits and 2 RBI. Colin Hott, Cohen Mowery, J.J. Charlton, Austin Eglinger, Brady Stump and Case Parsons each added 1 hit to the total.
Thurs., April 21
Hampshire Trojans: 8
Williamsburg Academy Stallions (S.C.): 1
The Stallions outhit HHS 7-5 and had 2 fewer errors, nevertheless, the Trojans stayed disciplined at the plate and used a 6 run explosion in the bottom of the 4th inning to secure the win over Williamsburg.
“We are getting better every game at the plate,” confirmed VanMeter.
“We drew a lot of walks and hit batters, but we stayed very disciplined.”
Another key component was the complete game on the mound by Conner Wolford.
“We got good pitching from Conner and played good defense behind him,” said VanMeter.
Wolford pitched 7 innings allowing 7 hits, 0 earned runs with 6 strikeouts.
“If you play solid defense and make routine plays, you are going to be in most games,” said VanMeter.
At the plate Alex Hott led HHS with 2 hits and 2 RBI.
The victory kept Hampshire’s championship hopes afloat.
Fri., April 22
Florence Christian (S.C.): 5
Hampshire Trojans: 2
Senior Alex Hott was a monster on Friday, knocking 3 hits and 2 RBI in addition to throwing 6 innings on the mound, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles of Florence Christian managed to outscore HHS 5-2.
“Alex pitched a phenomenal game,” praised VanMeter.
“We played pretty well, but we stranded 10 base runners. We just didn’t get the big hit when we needed it.”
Cohen Mowery, Brady Stump, Austin Eglinger and Alex Orndorff each finished with 1 hit.
The Trojans are back in action on Thursday, April 28, at Martinsburg with 1st pitch scheduled for 7 p.m.
