SOUTH CHARLESTON — West Virginia Division of Natural Resources biologists and Marshall University graduate students are monitoring the movement of timber rattlesnakes to help develop a method for moving the reptiles away from high-use recreation areas.
The project is part of a 3-year long study in Kanawha and Coopers Rock state forests and will help researchers come up with a way to relocate rattlesnakes found in parks and other areas frequented by people without causing harm to the snake.
“We have 3 groups of snakes that we’re watching and what we learn is going to be very beneficial to our understanding of how movement affects rattlesnakes,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Marshall University graduate student. “So, if you’re at Kanawha or Coopers Rock state forests and see a rattlesnake, let park employees know and they will do their best to catch that snake.”
Understanding West Virginia’s state reptile
The timber rattlesnake is West Virginia’s state reptile and the only rattlesnake species native to the Mountain State. Because the rattlesnake population is declining in the eastern United States, DNR biologists conducted surveys over the last few years to determine where snakes are located around the state and find out where they are most likely to cross paths with humans. That research prompted Marshall students to start the translocation study.
During the study’s first year, about 30 rattlesnakes were outfitted with radio transmitters and data collected by monitoring their movement was used to establish a home range. Over the next 2 years, 2 groups of rattlesnakes will be relocated in and outside those home ranges and then studied and compared to a control group. The goal is to see if snakes, removed from their home range, will return and if relocation can harm them in any way.
“Every snake you see in your yard, in the woods or in a park fills a role in our ecosystem,” Johnson said. “I know a lot of people are afraid of snakes, but I promise they don’t want to hurt you or your family. If you see a rattlesnake, it’s best to just leave them alone.”
To learn more about the timber rattlesnake and other wildlife research projects conducted by the DNR, visit www.wvdnr.gov.
Media Assets
To assist media outlets with covering this story, DNR is providing the following assets:
Audio
Blog
Photos
Video
Permission to use these assets is granted by the West Virginia Department of Commerce for the sole purpose of reporting on this story. A complete media package may be downloaded here. o
