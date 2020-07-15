SOUTH CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit areas. Applications must be submitted online at www.wvhunt.comand will be accepted until midnight, Aug. 14.
“These limited permit areas provide antlerless deer hunting opportunities in counties or areas of the state where wildlife biologists have determined that the deer population exceeds management objectives,” said Chris Ryan, supervisor of game management services for the DNR. “Issuing a limited number of antlerless deer permits will help meet our management goals.”
Once applicants log into the Electronic Licensing System, they will need to click “Enter Lottery” on the home screen, then click “2020 Limited Antlerless Hunt” and select the county or wildlife management area for which they want to apply. Hunters also may select a secondary county or WMA. Hunters without accounts can create one at www.wvhunt.com.
The following counties, state forests and WMAs are included in this drawing:
Boone County
Calvin Price State Forest
Camp Creek State Forest
Greenbrier County (North Portion)
Greenbrier State Forest
Hillcrest WMA
Kumbrabow State Forest
Nicholas County
Pocahontas County
Raleigh County (East Portion)
Seneca State Forest
Wayne County (North Portion)
Webster County
Successful applicants will be notified by mail by the first week of October. After Sept. 1, applicants can see whether they received a permit by logging into their account. o
