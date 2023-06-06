HIGH VIEW – Highview Speedway has announced their first annual Summer Bash which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 25.
The local go-kart track will co-host this event with the RBM Reaper Tire Series.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 12:35 pm
Highview anticipates paying out over $3000 to drivers at this inaugural Summer Bash event with selected classes paying $1000 to the winners.
The Summer Bash will be loaded with family activities including a bouncy house, face painting and snowcones.
Highview welcomes all families to join in the fun, located at 4319 Carpers Pike, Highview, West Va.
For more details regarding the first Summer Bash, please visit Highview Speedway’s website, www.highviewspeedway.com.
