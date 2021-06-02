50 years ago
Red Nininger of Jefferson, Md., won the 1971 Late Model Spring Championship race Saturday night at Winchester Speedway. The twin 20 affair saw Nininger win both ends of the 20-lap segments.
40 years ago
Debbie Hicks, feature twirler at Romney Junior High School, has participated in several U.S.T.A. sanctioned competitions this spring. She won a trophy for her one baton solo. She also received medals in these categories: Two-baton solo, basic strut, military strut, and best appearing. Debbie received a plaque for placing fifth as a feature twirler in the Apple Blossom Parade in Winchester.
30 years ago
Hampshire High School junior Hayley Sevigny became the school’s first state champion for the girls’ team, taking first place in the AAA discus with a school record and career best throw of 123’5”.
Hayley, who has been inspired by her father, began practicing with the discus in eighth grade. “My father geared me toward the discus,” Hayley remembers. Her father, Pierre, was a wrestler in college and her two brothers have played in sports, so they’re a very athletic family, Hayley noted.
20 years ago
Graduating the day before, traveling nearly 300 miles to the state capital and running two miles would seem to wear anyone down, both physically and mentally. You’d think. However, after winning the 3200 meter state title last Friday night at the Class AAA track meet at Laidley Field in Charleston, senior Jennifer Davis seemed anything but worn out. Donning a smile that seemed to illuminate the night sky, an ecstatic Davis celebrated by hugging fellow competitors and leaping around the track as if she had just awakened from a 20-minute nap instead of clearing the track after an 11:20.54 run.
The senior distance runner ended her nothing less than spectacular three-year career in a Lady Trojan uniform by becoming the first Hampshire two-time state champion in school history in an individual sport. Davis also won the state cross-country title in 1998.
10 years ago
Hampshire County joins one of America’s time-honored baseball traditions Saturday when Romney Post 91 takes the field against Ridgeley Post 136. The American Legion doubleheader starts at 1 p.m. at the Hampshire High diamond. ο
