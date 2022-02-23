Shanholtz and Hill combine for 35 in season finale
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Nails were gnawed and teeth were grinding in Hampshire’s last game of the regular season needing overtime to overcome the guests from Fort Hill 58-57.
A stellar performance from a pair of Trojan bigs, Easton Shanholtz and Zack Hill, accounted for 35 Trojan points.
Shanholtz scored 21 points, coming up clutch late in the 4th quarter and overtime.
“I think confidence is what helps me be good in the biggest moments,” said Shanholtz.
“Confidence can take you farther in basketball than any other sport. So just being confident and certain with each move is what helped.”
If Shanholtz wasn’t applying the pressure in the low block, then it was his mountain man teammate, Zack Hill, doing the dirty work.
Hill owned the glass, pulling down big offensive rebounds, while scoring 14 points and going 2-for-3 at the charity stripe.
“We fought in overtime,” said coach Danny Alkire.
“This is one situation now that we add to our resume.”
Role players played their part as well, as Jenson Fields continued to show his ability to score winding up with 10 points, while senior Alex Hott finished with 6 and Jordan Gray scored 4.
While the mountain men and starters did the traditional heavy lifting, the game wouldn’t have been won without clutch performances from the bench.
Trailing 48-44 with less than 3 minutes remaining in the game, Dom Strawn, a defensive specialist for the Trojans, capitalized on a wide-open shot opportunity, drilling a 3-pointer and sending the Hampshire Havoc into a frenzy to make it a 1-possession game.
“I got confidence in his athleticism,” said Alkire regarding Strawn.
“He continues to learn as time goes. He is an asset to have and proud of him.”
Not only did Strawn hit a key 3 late in the game, he came down with an offensive rebound in overtime that helped seal the win for the Trojans.
Statistically for the Sentinels, Bryce Schadt finished with 20 points while his teammate Anthony Burns tallied 19.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Hampshire (11-9) found out they earned the No. 2 seed in the section.
Therefore, the No. 2 Trojans next game will be Wednesday, March 2, on Sunrise Summit in the sectional semifinal against No. 3 Keyser. Check out the seedings and schedule below for more regional information.
Region 1 Boys Basketball seeds
1. Wheeling Central Catholic
2. North Marion
3. Berkeley Springs
4. Hampshire
5. Weirton
6. Keyser
7. Trinity Christian
8. Oak Glen
Section 1
1. Wheeling Central Catholic
2. North Marion
3. Weirton
4. Oak Glen
Section 2
1. Berkeley Springs
2. Hampshire
3. Keyser
4. Trinity Christian
Wednesday, March:
#4 Oak Glen at #1 Wheeling Central Catholic
#3 Weirton at #2 North Marion
#4 Trinity Christian at #1 Berkeley Springs
#3 Keyser at #2 Hampshire
Friday, March 4th: Section 1
Oak Glen/Wheeling Central Catholic winner vs. Weirton/North Marion winner. Game will be played at 7 p.m. at the higher seeded team’s facility.
Friday, March: Section 2
Trinity Christian/Berkeley Springs winner vs. Keyser/Hampshire winner. Game will be played at 7 p.m. at the higher seeded team’s facility.
Tuesday, March 8: Regionals
— The winner of the Section 1 Championship will host the Section 2 Runner-up on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
— The winner of the Section 2 Championship will host the Section 1 Runner-up on Tuesday, March 8 at 7 p.m.
All games will tip-off at 7 p.m. with tickets costing $6 each. o
