KEYSER – Following the recommendations from the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents, the NJCAA has announced its adjusted plan of action for the upcoming 2020-21 academic year. Following the Board of Regents’ vote on Monday, a majority of competition will be moved to the spring semester.
The most recent plan of action shifts all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. These sports include men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with a majority of championship seasons moved from March to April. These sports include men’s and women’s basketball.
Spring sports competition remains intact with minor adjustments to dates. These sports include baseball, softball and men’s and women’s lacrosse.
Along with the adjustments to competition season and championship dates, the NJCAA has provided information as it relates to scrimmage and practice dates and allowances in the fall.
Championship dates are subject to change based on championship facility availability.
Potomac State College’s decision-making continues to be informed by the recommendations of the PSC administration and West Virginia University administration, as well as guidance from state and local health officials.
“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health, safety and well-being of our campus community, including our student-athletes, has been paramount,” said Potomac State President Jennifer Orlikoff. “We will strive to give our students the opportunity to participate in intercollegiate athletics, but it must be in a safe environment, and with the realization that these plans may be revised as we receive further guidance from WVU and health officials.”
Planning for the fall semester without competition, Potomac State’s athletic department will be developing protocol and schedules that will allow for practice and team activities while adhering to University as well state and local health and safety guidelines.
“We are committed to providing all of our student athletes the available resources and support to insure they remain successful, academically and athletically,” stated PSC Director of Athletics Dr. Ray Kiddy. “Flexibility is required from staff and students alike as we respond safely to the pandemic. Fortunately, athletes thrive at remaining focused when variables are changing outside of their control.”
Student-athletes are scheduled to return to campus with the rest of the student body in preparation for the first day of classes on Aug. 19.
The complete NJCAA Updated Plan of Action can be found at this link: https://d2o2figo6ddd0g.cloudfront.net/h/u/dk9lnct08xxptv/NJCAA_Updated_Plan_of_Action.pdf.
For more information on a safe return to campus please visit the WVU Return to Campus website at the following link: https://www.wvu.edu/return-to-campus.o
