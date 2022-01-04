SOUTH CHARLESTON — Artists who want a chance to have their wildlife paintings featured in the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar have until Feb. 18 to send their artwork to the state Division of Natural Resources.
“This calendar offers a wonderful opportunity for artists to feature their work,” said WVDNR Wildlife Resources Section Chief Paul Johansen. “Not only are our calendars popular here in West Virginia, they are enjoyed by people all over the United States.”
Each year, the WVDNR selects 12 paintings for its award-winning calendar. All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to submit their work. A $200 prize is awarded for each chosen painting. The artist whose artwork is selected for the cover receives an additional $500.
Wildlife Calendar Art Guidelines
Paintings must depict game and fish species or other wildlife found in West Virginia, such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds, small mammals and nongame fish. Paintings with wildlife not found in West Virginia will not be considered.
The calendar is horizontal and 14.5 inches by 11.5 inches. It’s printed at 300dpi. Artists should consider this when choosing paintings to send. Paintings are chosen based on overall composition, quality and anatomical and contextual accuracy.
How to Send Art
Instructions for submitting artwork can be found in the entry form available at WVdnr.gov/wildlifecalendar. Artists may send multiple paintings and artwork not chosen in previous years may be resubmitted. Artists who want to send art should mail a high resolution copy to the following address:
WV Division of Natural Resources
Wildlife Calendar Art
P.O. Box 67
Elkins, WV, 26241
Digital copies of paintings are also accepted and should be emailed to Sanya.D.Zickefoose@wv.gov. Artists with questions about the calendar or sending art may call 304-637-0245.
For more information about the West Virginia Wildlife Calendar or to purchase the 2022 edition, visit WVdnr.gov/wildlifecalendar. o
