40 years ago - 1982
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Berkeley Springs topped Hampshire by a score of 47-0 in the opener for both squads Friday night at Rannells Field.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 4:25 pm
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Berkeley Springs topped Hampshire by a score of 47-0 in the opener for both squads Friday night at Rannells Field.
The leading rusher for the Berkeley Springs Indians was Chris Collins who rushed for 104 yards on 10 carries.
The Indians scored twice in the first stanza on a one yard quarterback keeper and again on a ten yard run.
Berkeley added two touchdowns each in the 2nd and 3rd quarters and one in the last.
Randy Short completed 6 passes out of 17 for a total of 63 yards with 3 interceptions.
Berkeley Springs ran up a total offense of 365 yards to 102 for the Trojans.
Hampshire will host Beall Friday evening at 8 p.m.
Beall will be returning five starters on offense and four on defense for its opener against the Trojans. o
