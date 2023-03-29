SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan track team debuted the 2023 campaign last Wednesday hosting Frankfort, Moorefield and East Hardy. The girls in Green and White scored 117 points to capture first place, while the boys tallied 77 points, which was good enough for second place.

Although the girls won the meet last Wednesday, coach Duane Colebank knows the victory took place during the offseason, especially in the weight room.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.