SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan track team debuted the 2023 campaign last Wednesday hosting Frankfort, Moorefield and East Hardy. The girls in Green and White scored 117 points to capture first place, while the boys tallied 77 points, which was good enough for second place.
Although the girls won the meet last Wednesday, coach Duane Colebank knows the victory took place during the offseason, especially in the weight room.
“Our girls program started way back in November when we started in the weight room,” said Colebank.
“We had a number of them throughout the course of the winter that stayed in the weight room. We had four main girls that were there all the time, then others started to join them. Now they are in a pretty good lifting program and I think strength is one of our biggest assets right now.”
Success breeds success, and coach Colebank knows that nothing speaks louder than results.
“The kids are starting to buy in to what we have here,” said Colebank. “That’s been one of the big goals and I’m happy to see it happen. Hopefully, it will continue.”
On the boys’ side of the meet, the Frankfort Falcon track squad continues to be impressive as they scored 95 points for first place.
Hampshire wasn’t far behind with 77 points, but Colebank knows there are some areas that HHS could pick up some points.
The Falcons have strong runners, thanks in part to their state champion cross-country squad, which helped Frankfort finish ahead of Hampshire.
“Frankfort’s points came from distance and middle distance events,” said Colebank.
“We were a little light on points from that area. Our other kids from other areas stepped up and kept it close, and I like how they did, but we just came up short in the distance.”
Just like any sporting event to kick off a new season, kids had some butterflies and jitters, which was to be expected.
The good thing about having a small home meet to open the season is that you get to find out what you need to work on as a team.
“Relay exchanges and starting blocks,” said Colebank on the focus of practices this week.
“We are going to spend a lot of time learning how to come out of the blocks, and you got to work on exchanges every day.”
The Trojans are back in action on Thursday, March 30 in Maryland. The Jerry Calhoun Invitational takes place at Mountain Ridge and the first event starts at 4 p.m. in Frostburg.
Team scores
Hampshire Quad Meet
Boys results
T1. Trenton Timbrook 11.66
3. Mason Cardamone 4:03.34
3. Justin Frazer 39-03.00
T1. Trenton Timbrook 5-08.00
2. Colten Fleming 17-03.00
Girls results
2. Maliyah Steinmetz 13.50
2. Maliyah Steinmetz 28.20
1. Giovanna Matthews 1:04.93
1. Mulledy Jane Cook 18.12
1. Mulledy Jane Cook 54.78
2. Emalee Bradley 12:30.00
3. Lydia Moreland 14-00.00
