The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will be collecting old Christmas trees after the holidays.
DNR fish biologists use old Christmas trees to provide fish habitat in lakes and small impoundments.
Christmas trees are tied to weights and submerged in lakes where fish cover is scarce. This type of cover provides fish with hiding places and works as fish attractants for anglers to target.
Full Christmas trees - NO CLIPPINGS - may be dropped off at the District 2 DNR office at 1 Depot Street in Romney.
You can simply place them in the grassy edge to the right of the driveway entrance. Please remove tinsel and other synthetic decorations before dropping off.
If you have any questions or want additional information, feel free to contact Brandon Keplinger, District Fish Biologists, at 304-822-3551.
Merry Christmas from the WVDNR. o
