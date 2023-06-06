20 years ago - 2003
Two American Freestyle students win Grand Champion
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Lots of sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
Lots of sunshine. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
Two American Freestyle students win Grand Champion
AUGUSTA — Two students of the Augusta-based American Freestyle Martial Arts school recently won the award of Grand Champion.
Six-year-old Adam Barnes and David Loar, a 12-year-old, took home first place trophies in a tai-kwon-do tournament held in Martinsburg on June 1.
The pair brought home six of 30-plus trophies awarded to students at the Augusta school.
The competition was divided into two brackets, forms and fighting, with both categories individually judged and awarded separately. o
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.