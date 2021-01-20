MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team checks in at No. 14 in D1Baseball.com’s Preseason Top-25 Rankings, the organization announced on Monday.
It is believed to be West Virginia’s highest preseason ranking in any major poll in program history. The Mountaineers are 1 of 5 Big 12 schools to appear in the preseason rankings, joining No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 TCU and No. 20 Oklahoma State.
Florida tops the list, while UCLA ranks No. 2. Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Louisville round out the top 5. Ole Miss ranks No. 6, ahead of No. 7 Mississippi State and No. 8 Arkansas. Texas and TCU cap the poll’s top 10.
WVU is coming off a COVID-19-shortened, 11-5 season in 2020, marking the club’s best 16-game start since 2009. The Mountaineers are set to welcome 25 returners back to the squad this spring, including freshman left-handed pitcher Jake Carr and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick, who earned Freshman All-America honors by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last season. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.