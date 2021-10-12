It’s hard to believe, but it’s almost that time again. Our 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree. The highlight of the Lighting Ceremony will come at 5:30 p.m. when we light the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 8 years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 230 displays this year. New features for 2021 include a huge Santa Train display in the center of the park and an animated “Merry Christmas” greeting sign over the entrance.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 105.3 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge. Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
Gary Crane Cup
We had a perfect day for the Final Round of the Gary Crane Cup at Capon Springs Resort on Oct. 5. Special thanks go out to Capon Springs for their great food and warm hospitality. Their golf course offers an old-fashioned charm that is unrivaled in this area.
Congratulations go out to our 2 champions, Mike Ryan (gross) and Glenn Spaid (net). Mark your calendars right now for Tuesday, April 12, 2022, when the pursuit of the Gary Crane Cup begins again at Capcapon Golf Course in Berkeley Springs.
New Email Address
We are still experiencing trouble with our email service. In an effort to solve those problems, we have a new email address.
The new address is hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com. The change in address is temporary, and as soon as we have established a new permanent email address, we will let you know.
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
The gymnasium, cafeteria and kitchen at Old Capon Bridge Middle School are now available for rentals. Guidelines for their use will be as follows:
1. Frequently clean hands and utensils with sanitary wipes, hand sanitizer, or soap and water
2. Nothing attached to walls (tape or nails)
3. Sweep all floors and place all trash in trash cans
4. Smoking is prohibited on school grounds
New rates for rentals will be as follows:
2-hour block (Anytime between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.): $75 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
4-hour block (8 a.m. –noon; 1 – 5 p.m.; 6 – 10 p.m.): $150 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
Full day (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.): $300 for Gym or Cafeteria (Kitchen included)
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or you may contact us via email at hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com.
Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We inched closer to completion of the Conference Center at Hampshire Park this week. The hood over the stove in the kitchen has been installed, and work on the suppression system will begin soon.
Southern States of Moorefield is coming Oct. 18 to set the propane tanks and hook up the appliances. After that, the Fire Marshall will inspect the entire building, and after a general cleaning, we should be ready for the Grand Opening.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com. ο
