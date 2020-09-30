SUMMERSVILLE– The Hampshire Harriers headed south to Summersville and both HHS teams came away with 1st place at the Frank Young Memorial at Battle Run. The Trojan boys won gold (29 points) while Nicholas County snagged silver (33) and Webster County grabbed bronze (87).
Individually Chris Lucas reestablished his dominance, blazing the trail with a 1st place finish (15:44) and took over top honors in the state as the #1 runner in AAA.
“Chris is a machine,” said Coach Bill Lipps.“You can see it on his workouts.”
Andrew Dorsey finished 3rd (16:53), William Saville 4th (17:01), Austin Ramsay 6th (17:26), Brady Stump 15th (19:47), and Grant Landis 16th (19:49).
Although Lucas grabs the headlines, the reason why the boys team came in 1st place was due to the running of Brady Stump.
“He’s the reason right there,” Lipps said pointing towards Stump.
“He picked up 4 in the last mile for us. He is really starting to come around” The girls matched the boys taking home the gold taking 1st place with 36 points. Nicholas County finished 2nd (55) and Richwood wound up in 3rd (58).
Deidra Haines was the top Trojan runner coming in 5th place (22:00). Alexa VanMeter had an impressive out taking 6th (22:09), Ambrielle Odom 7th (22:10), Alex Kile 8th (22:21), Maggie Odom 10th (23:13) and Peyton Asbury 11th (23:17).
“The girls ran packed together, we’re about a minute and a half to a minute 45 from 1 to 5 right now and they ran the race,” said Lipps. “They got out well, they passed on the 2nd and 3rd mile like we preach. I cannot complain about anything they do.”
The Nicholas County victories reaffirm what everyone in this region already knows: the Trojan cross country program is elite.
This weekend, Hampshire hosts the Buffalo Wild Wings Invitational on the Paul Clovis trail that is a defacto preview to regionals.
“It’s a big meet,” said Lipps.
“I’m looking for a strong finish. I don’t think our girls should finish any lower than 2, and boys I am anxious to see the spread between us and Jefferson.” o
